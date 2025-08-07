Two 15-year-olds were arrested this week in connection with a violent attack against Elon Musk protégé and former DOGE employee Edward “Big Balls” Coristine.

According to the Washington Post, police arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl from Maryland and charged them with unarmed carjacking after Coristine was beaten and robbed in a violent Washington, D.C. attack by a group of approximately 10 people, according to D.C. police.

“The officers immediately exited their vehicle, and the juveniles began fleeing on foot,” stated a police report, which added that Coristine’s phone was also stolen.

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control,” wrote President Donald Trump in a statement on Truth Social:

Local “youths” and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now! The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these “minors” as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The president also posted a photo of Coristine covered in blood by the side of the road.