Listen to this lady! lots she says is 100% true…'congress is the check on the POTUS but doing nothing’…’oh Donald Trump has to like me so I can be re-elected in 2026’…what is your opinion? clearly she is no supporter of Trump but what is your view when you listen? potent? resonating? she is entertaining, smart and lots she says is 100% correct, IMO. she says “the Republican congress is the American people’s representative and the chose to do nothing”! your view? she says she is not a Democrat, she is nothing she says, that she is very angry with the way things are now…your view?

Listen to her on the Iran war

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com