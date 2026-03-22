Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
1h

There’s a lot of blame that can be placed on most in Congress. Making statements like “I hate” is juvenile and shows a lack of critical thinking and sophistication. I’m out! I’ve got plenty of thought provoking writers to keep me busy, and they appreciate my contributions without the condescending remarks. Civility.

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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
1h

When more of us figure out that the usa is a corporation, for profit, and not a nation of people and their representatives, then we might start to figure out what, if anything, to do about that.

Most are asleep, grasping at the straws of what once was. Unreality.

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