‘about half of Canadians now consider the U.S. as a hostile power, a dramatic turn among moderate and Liberal-leading Canadians.’ In a Time magazine interview published Friday, Trump again reiterated his desire to annex Canada : “The only way this thing really works is for Canada to become a state.”

IMO, the polling may be shaky, and the conservatives may do better…it is left to be seen. But what a shocking collapse of the conservative support.

About two in five voters (39 percent) told Focaldata, a U.K. pollster, that Trump was a top concern in the election, second only to cost of living (60 percent).

Since Trump’s return to the White House — and Justin Trudeau’s exit as Canada’s prime minister — the Conservative Party led by populist Pierre Poilievre has watched a 25-point polling lead disintegrate in front of its eyes. Conservatives now trail in most surveys, including the POLITICO/Focaldata poll.

‘Focaldata, which surveyed 2,826 respondents online from April 18 to 23, measured Trump’s net favorability at minus 61 among Canadians, “a deeply negative standing” that the pollster suggests could sway the outcome against the Conservatives.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney has campaigned on the proposition that his experience at the helm of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England makes him best qualified to defend Canada. The poll suggests voters agree that he, not Poilievre, is better suited to managing the nation’s relationship with Trump and the United States.’