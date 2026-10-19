Perception is critical and this is the view out there. we are seeing folk around him increasing in wealth when mom and pop cant even buy groceries. cant pay for gas for a war he and Hegseth started. they are doing as if they are helping us…yes help us by ending the failed war. we lost. come home. end it.

People are just not believing Trump and his cabinet etc. looks at them as opportunists self-enriching people.

Hegseth has destroyed Trump’s legacy, with this failed war, plus COVID and the deadly lockdowns and Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Hahn Azar Perna Moncef Weissamn Sahin BioNTech et al. mRNA vaccine doomed his legacy but this Iran war with the covered up Epstein pedophilia of people in Palm Beach and linked to him (I argue Trump never touched no under-aged girls, others around him, yes, them sleazy filthy banal men, animals seeking to fuck and sodomize kids, little girls courtesy of Epstein) …Trump has serious work to do to regain his legacy which I felt January 2020 was headed to Rushmore. It is a disaster today!

I hold out hope. I still support him.