Pom Pom Pam Bondi, say it ain't so Pom Pom Pam, say it ain't so but reports allege that Epstein's Ghislaine Maxwell says 29 friends cut 'secret deals' with DOJ, with Pom Pom Pam? With who in Justice?
This is stunning and incredible and can help explain why Justice DOJ and FBI etc. doing inward gymnastics torturing the law to protect high-society rich elite people...now we get it; is this true?
Stunning Epstein twist as Ghislaine Maxwell claims 29 friends cut ‘secret deals’ with DOJ
‘Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed that 29 friends of Jeffrey Epstein were shielded through ‘secret settlements’ by the Justice Department.
The disgraced socialite filed a habeas corpus petition on December 17 seeking to overturn her conviction, arguing that prosecutors cut deals with Epstein associates while prosecuting her as if no such agreements existed.
Maxwell alleges that 25 men reached undisclosed deals, while four alleged co-conspirators were known to investigators but never charged. She does not name the individuals.’
Ghislane needs to name names or shut up.
If the men she names try to sue her for defamation, then they will be exposed (pun intended) to legal discover; something none of them would want.
Produce names or go away