Pom Pom Pam Bondi...AG...the honeymoon with our great POTUS Trump may be soon over? word is she is on the brink of being fired? should Pom Pom Pam start packing? Trump said she is weak & ineffective;
I totally agree...along with Kash Patel et al. the whole bunch, FOX news posers, party goers, camera people. were never serious people to hold the positions; Bongino had more credibility & he failed!
Reportedly.
Testosterone Chronicles…I think this is the word…this time.
If you said Pom Pom Pam’s job was to actually to get in there and cover up for Epstein, I would tell you in that she was bullet-proof, bang on and highly effective!
Our great POTUS needs to clean house and re-organize. His cabinet.
Clowns.
The fact that there have been zero Deepstate prosecutions and the Comey/James thing looks to have been purposely (!) botched keeps me up at night. Worse is that President Trump has tolerated this for more than a year. I ask myself why this is acceptable to him. It’s not to me. These are people that pulled off a coup in 2020, fabricated 2 impeachments and tried to assassinate him. Should’ve been the 1st order of business. Could Sydney Powell be in the running? I believe it will cost him the midterms, after which it will be 2 years of solid impeachment attempts. Bondi must go.
I can't believe your rants that condemn everyone that President Trump decided would help him create America to again be independent of goal and deep state influence. The deep state has many actors imbedded in the DC institutions to keep their goals viable. It is a formidable task and can't be accomplished with a stroke of a pen! My view.