Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cape Tribulation's avatar
Cape Tribulation
40m

The fact that there have been zero Deepstate prosecutions and the Comey/James thing looks to have been purposely (!) botched keeps me up at night. Worse is that President Trump has tolerated this for more than a year. I ask myself why this is acceptable to him. It’s not to me. These are people that pulled off a coup in 2020, fabricated 2 impeachments and tried to assassinate him. Should’ve been the 1st order of business. Could Sydney Powell be in the running? I believe it will cost him the midterms, after which it will be 2 years of solid impeachment attempts. Bondi must go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

I can't believe your rants that condemn everyone that President Trump decided would help him create America to again be independent of goal and deep state influence. The deep state has many actors imbedded in the DC institutions to keep their goals viable. It is a formidable task and can't be accomplished with a stroke of a pen! My view.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture