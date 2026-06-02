Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Vinny Norris's avatar
Vinny Norris
1h

Id like to see the pope's on the end of a rope, I think they are fools😎

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2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
9m

Dear Paul, I want to thank you for promoting my work on the USSA platform. I'm truly grateful.

Unbekoming released a new installment today.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/deep-penetration

Thomas Richter (a German mathematician) has independently produced a mathematical formalization of the Closure mechanism I described — including narrative lock‑in, suppression of alternatives, metastability, loss of external anchoring, and critical slowing down. The correspondence is exact.

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=6146307

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