Pope Leo XIV, Jon Stewart, Mark Kelly, Jon Ossoff, Youngkin & Talarico in that order deemed most favorable by the public, trustworthy even while Rubio, DeSantis, POTUS Trump, Don Trump Jr. & Tucker
Carlson least favorable in that order...hhhmmm....what is your opinion? AOC more favorable than Massie and Vance? hhhmmm....
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Id like to see the pope's on the end of a rope, I think they are fools😎
Dear Paul, I want to thank you for promoting my work on the USSA platform. I'm truly grateful.
Unbekoming released a new installment today.
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/deep-penetration
Thomas Richter (a German mathematician) has independently produced a mathematical formalization of the Closure mechanism I described — including narrative lock‑in, suppression of alternatives, metastability, loss of external anchoring, and critical slowing down. The correspondence is exact.
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=6146307