Posse Comitatus Act may be relaxed & suspended now by POTUS Trump as he invokes Insurrection Act in Minnesota to handle the violence by protestors on ICE agents etc. This is coming & I say good move,
may be opening a Pandora's box & kind of slippery slope for we do not want military on streets yet what can Trump do? Local governments not helping protect ICE; 1,500 active-duty soldiers to prepare
for a possible deployment to Minnesota…what is your opinion? POTUS Trump must thread this needle carefully…lots at stake here but he has to get a hold of this thing.
I would agree with POTUS Trump in this situation as it is getting clearly out of hand.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Typically, invoking the Insurrection Act is considered a last resort, when law enforcement personnel are unable to keep the peace during times of civil unrest.
‘The Posse Comitatus Act is a U.S. federal law that limits the use of federal military personnel to enforce domestic laws, ensuring a clear separation between military and civilian authority.’
‘Stephen Miller Says MN Authorities Ordered to ‘Stand Down and Surrender’ to Federal Officers as Anti-ICE Protests Intensify’
I am unsure of this report on Miller and looking for more intel on this. as to arrest of local officials.
‘The soldiers are assigned to two infantry battalions with the Army’s 11th Airborne Division, which is based in Alaska and specializes in cold-weather operations.’
‘Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Sunday called the federal government’s surge of immigration enforcement officials, and the possible deployment of active-duty soldiers, an attempt to “bait” protesters in the city.
“We’re not going to give them an excuse to do the thing that clearly they’re trying to set up to do right now, which is these 1,500 troops,” Frey told CNN. “I never thought in a million years that we would be invaded by our own federal government.”
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research
The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.
From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
PROBLEM ... REACTION ... SOLUTION - the ol' proven Hegelian approach, and it continues to work.
Our government - be it Blue or Red - first *creates* the problem. The next-in-line, be it Blue or Red, allows the problem to fester and does absolutely *NOTHING* to punish those that created the problem in the first place. To wit: were Clinton, Bush, Obama, or Biden "punished" by Trump?
OF COURSE NOT!!! Blue *and* Red both belong to the same team: Team Globalist Banking Cabal!
Second: after a time, the created problem *predictably* causes all sorts of negative consequences.
So for example, first they allow tens of millions of illegals, some violent criminals, to enter the country. As expected, this brings about mayhem - theft, injuries, murders and social chaos.
Third, the "solution" - just as planned! - is when the people beg for "Big Daddy Government" to step in and save them. The Government - Red or Blue - says, "Sure, we'll save you! But, you understand that our powers must expand, and your rights and freedoms must be curtailed. Are you okay with that?"
The people respond, "Yes, yes, whatever you need to do -- just SAVE US!!!"
That's how a Totalitarian government slowly but surely inches towards its goal of absolute control -- AND THE PEOPLE ASKED/BEGGED FOR IT!!! They gain, we loose, until it's all over.
Now it's, "Yes, please bring in a military force and SAVE US!!!"
Those dumb enough to trust a government that has proven countless times to *NOT* be serving them, and also willing to give up their rights and freedoms for "security" will end up with no rights, no freedoms, and no security -- which is exactly what they deserve ... NOTHING!
The unprincipled principals of the state government of Minnesota and the municipal government of Minneapolis are actively engaged in a seditious conspiracy against the Federal Government. Readily discernibly, Walz and Frey are treasonously acting as instruments of the incitement of insurrection and violence, particularly against duly sworn federal law enforcement officers. Accordingly, the invoking of the Insurrection Act is fully justified. 18 U.S. Code § 2384 - Seditious conspiracy.