Jorge Fernandez
4h

PROBLEM ... REACTION ... SOLUTION - the ol' proven Hegelian approach, and it continues to work.

Our government - be it Blue or Red - first *creates* the problem. The next-in-line, be it Blue or Red, allows the problem to fester and does absolutely *NOTHING* to punish those that created the problem in the first place. To wit: were Clinton, Bush, Obama, or Biden "punished" by Trump?

OF COURSE NOT!!! Blue *and* Red both belong to the same team: Team Globalist Banking Cabal!

Second: after a time, the created problem *predictably* causes all sorts of negative consequences.

So for example, first they allow tens of millions of illegals, some violent criminals, to enter the country. As expected, this brings about mayhem - theft, injuries, murders and social chaos.

Third, the "solution" - just as planned! - is when the people beg for "Big Daddy Government" to step in and save them. The Government - Red or Blue - says, "Sure, we'll save you! But, you understand that our powers must expand, and your rights and freedoms must be curtailed. Are you okay with that?"

The people respond, "Yes, yes, whatever you need to do -- just SAVE US!!!"

That's how a Totalitarian government slowly but surely inches towards its goal of absolute control -- AND THE PEOPLE ASKED/BEGGED FOR IT!!! They gain, we loose, until it's all over.

Now it's, "Yes, please bring in a military force and SAVE US!!!"

Those dumb enough to trust a government that has proven countless times to *NOT* be serving them, and also willing to give up their rights and freedoms for "security" will end up with no rights, no freedoms, and no security -- which is exactly what they deserve ... NOTHING!

Nathan Hale 1776
4h

The unprincipled principals of the state government of Minnesota and the municipal government of Minneapolis are actively engaged in a seditious conspiracy against the Federal Government. Readily discernibly, Walz and Frey are treasonously acting as instruments of the incitement of insurrection and violence, particularly against duly sworn federal law enforcement officers. Accordingly, the invoking of the Insurrection Act is fully justified. 18 U.S. Code § 2384 - Seditious conspiracy.

