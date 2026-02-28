dominance by the left…I loathe and detest CNN, MSNBC, CBS etc. and I am no fan of Weiss leading CBS if the game is to go soft on reporting Trump administration news…I am with Trump but I am not with madness and that is madness…we need full open fair transparent explicit balanced UNBIASED reporting if there is to be any…not biased and I do not want it biased not even for me…not because I ‘like’ you means there is cognitive dissonance to anything that does not line up positively with you…that is reason why we cancelled FOX and all I know have done it for it is worse than CNN with Trump bias now. So, optimally, if you wish to be taken seriously, it is either we fix something but we do not become ‘them’ as the response. An example, it is clear in the reporting by FOX et al. and right-wing media that they are in the tank helping Justice and AG hide and obfuscate the PROPER full reporting on the Epstein pedophilia madness. That is wrong. I am asking POTUS Trump to ensure this does not happen. We cannot accumulate all media on one side.

What I worry for is that when the Democrats re-take power that all will be reversed and some. All executive orders, all policies etc. That there will be recriminations against MAGA and Republicans. They are signaling already.

Again, that above is Howard Lutnick walking with Jeffrey Epstein…discussing going hunting with RFK Jr. and Epstein and Maxwell for dinosaur bones (I think that is what was said). We think.

He, Lutnick, could not be discussing getting with girls and Epstein’s and his circle’s favorite, that being under-aged girls. No, he Lutnick, could not be. We must ‘trust’ that. Do you? I do not have enough information to trust that.

