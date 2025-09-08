Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William H Warrick III MD's avatar
William H Warrick III MD
6h

Anyone who takes it is a fool.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7h

There can only be one answer to the question, and that is that they are turning their heads away from something that is harmful and they just don't care.

What a victory --- when you're so evil and plan to do harm ---- when you get the mother and her growing baby/babies!! 😤

I'm reading "Murder by Injection: The Story of the Medical Conspiracy Against America".

It gives the background how all this came to be. A vile set-up by evil disgusting characters who care/cared about nothing but the all-mighty dollar.

God is watching. Justice will come. Sooner or later. Thank you Paul!🌹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture