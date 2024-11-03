Potentially POTENT 'anti-cancer' protocol using Vit C, Vit D, Zinc, Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, mebendazole, DON, Ketogenic diet, water fast, intermittent fasting (autophagy), hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT),
exercise, physical activity etc. Protocol is worth looking at for those with cancer, at risk, at various stages. Modern allopathic medicine, chemo etc. has failed, IMO cancer research etc. is a fraud$
A peer-reviewed Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Fenbendazole etc. Protocol in Cancer, see 2nd Smartest clarion call on this…I say what do we have to lose, we try any and everything if seriously ill.
Given this publication and seeming reasonable approaches and safe and effective OTC, I am asking The Wellness Company (TWC) to consider a kit separate for this, not to make anti-cancer cure claims, NO NO NO, but these should be added, at least fenbendazole.
Consider this protocol:
Proposed Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol
Based on our review of the scientific literature, the following protocol combining orthomolecules, drugs and additional therapies for targeting the MSCC in cancer treatment is proposed:
Intravenous Vitamin C
Intermediate- and high-grade cancers: Dose of 1.5g/kg/day, 2-3x per week (Fan, et al., 2023).
Established as a non-toxic dose for cancer patients (Wang, F., et al., 2019).
.
Oral Vitamin D
All cancer grades: Dose of 50,000 IU/day for patients with a blood level ≤ 30ng/mL; 25,000 IU/day for levels 30-60ng/mL; and 5000 IU/day for levels 60-80ng/mL.
Established as a non-toxic dose (Cannon, et al., 2016; Ghanaati, et al., 2020; McCullough, et al., 2019).
It is necessary to reach a blood level of 80 ng/mL of vitamin D (25-hydroxyvitamine D (25(OH) D) (Kennel, et al., 2010; Mohr, et al., 2014; Mohr, et al., 2015). This level is non-toxic (Holick, et al., 2011). Once this level is reached it must be maintained with a reduced daily dosage of ≈ 2000 IU/day (Ekwaru, et al., 2014). The vitamin D blood concentration should be measured every two weeks for high doses and monthly for lower doses.
.
Zinc
All cancer grades: Dose of 1 mg/kg/day is established as a non-toxic dose for cancer patients (Hoppe, et al., 2021; Lin, et al., 2006). The reference range for serum zinc concentration is 80 to 120 μg/dL (Mashhadi, et al., 2016; Yokokawa, et al., 2020). Once this level is reached it must be maintained with a reduced daily dosage of 5mg/day (Li, et al., 2022). The zinc blood concentration should be measured monthly.
.
Ivermectin
Low-grade cancers: Dose of 0.5mg/kg, 3x per week (Guzzo, et al., 2002).
Intermediate-grade cancers: Dose of 1mg/kg, 3x per week (Guzzo, et al., 2002).
High-grade cancers: Dose from 1 mg/kg/day (de Castro, et al., 2020) to 2 mg/kg/day (Guzzo, et al., 2002).
All these doses have been established as tolerable for humans (Guzzo, et al., 2002).
.
Benzimidazoles and DON
Low-grade cancers: Mebendazole: Dose of 200 mg/day (Dobrosotskaya, et al., 2011).
Intermediate-grade cancers: Mebendazole: Dose of 400 mg/day (Chai, et al., 2021).
High-grade cancers: Mebendazole dose of 1,500 mg/day (Son, et al., 2020) or Fenbendazole 1,000 mg 3x per week (Chiang, et al., 2021).
All these doses have been established as tolerable for humans (Chai, et al., 2021; Chiang, et al., 2021; Son, et al., 2020). Benzimidazoles can be replaced or combined with DON, administered without toxicity; intravenously or intramuscularly: 0.2 to 0.6 mg/kg once daily; or orally: 0.2 to 1.1 mg/kg once daily (Lemberg, et al., 2018; Rais, et al., 2022). Benzimidazoles are much easier to obtain than DON. However, for metastatic cancers, which rely heavily on glutamine (Seyfried, et al., 2020), a combination of DON and Benzimidazoles should be considered (Mukherjee, et al., 2023).
.
Dietary Interventions
All cancer grades: Ketogenic diet (low carbohydrate-high fat diet, 900 to 1500 kcal/day) (Weber, et al., 2020).
Ketone metabolic therapy consists of approximately 60-80% fat, 15-25% protein and 5-10% fibrous carbohydrates. Adequate hydration and single-ingredient whole food ketogenic meals are necessary to achieve a glucose ketone index (GKI) score of 2.0 or below (Meidenbauer, et al., 2015; Seyfried, Shivane, et al., 2021). GKI should be measured 2–3 hours postprandial, twice a day if possible (Meidenbauer, et al., 2015; Seyfried, Shivane, et al., 2021).
Intermediate- and high-grade cancers: The ketogenic diet should be coupled with a water fast for 3 to 7 consecutive days in advanced cancers (Phillips, et al., 2022; Arora, et al., 2023). The water fast should be repeated several times (≈ every 3-4 weeks) throughout the treatment (Nencioni, et al., 2018), but fasting needs to be undertaken cautiously in individuals using certain drugs and those with < 20 BMI, to prevent loss of lean body mass. For patients who can not fast, the Fasting-Mimicking Diet (300 to 1,100 kcal/day of broths, soups, juices, nut bars, and herbal teas) can be used (Nencioni, et al., 2018).
.
Additional Therapeutics
All cancer grades: Moderate physical activity, 3x per week. Increased heart and respiratory rate for a period of 45 to 75 minutes (Bull, et al., 2020) with activities such as cycling, running, swimming, etc.
Intermediate- and high-grade cancers or individuals who are unable to engage in physical activity: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, 1.5 to 2.5 ATA for 45 to 60 minutes 2-3x per week (Gonzalez, et al., 2018; Poff, et al., 2015).
Is the Synergistic pairing of ivermectin and fenbendazole potent enough and HIGHLY EFFECTIVE at preventing and treating cancer? Evidence is accumulating saying so & 2ND SMARTEST GUY IN THE WORLD's
Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment: A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol - ISOM
Slowly but surely, prying the corrupt hands of big pharma and the corrupt medical establishment off the necks of cancer patients and away from slash, burn and poison.
I have had a list I would give to the many Cancer patients that came to see me. I said this list was for wellness enhancement, and I so documented. I said there could be more than 12 or so things on the list but if there were more no one would do even one item. I would then say I could give them the phone number of patients who did the list regardless of how severe their cancer was, ,but I could not provide the phone numbers of those that did not (because they no longer had phones where they were if you get my drift).
I would say... 'you will get no emotional support, intellectual support of financial support for doing the list'. and most didn't do the list I have to say.
I did not include the list in my books Incurable Me and Incurable Us, because in truth this list deserves its own book.
So here is the list... the links.. best to copy and paste rather than clicking.
My favorite item is the use of HBOT with Artemesia... Artemesia by iteslf wil reduce tumor growth by 15% but when combined with HBOT it goes to 35% reduction... this is just one item on the list, but perhaps the most expensive.
The LIST
Read up on using the Ketogenic diet in Cancer treatment Do not click on the links but paste them into your web browser at least if they don' t take you to the url in question
How the Ketogenic Diet Weakens Cancer Cells
How the Ketogenic Diet Weakens Cancer Cells https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/ketogenic-diet-weakens-cancer-cells
Chronic disease continues to ravage our world today despite tremendous advances in health care. Therapeutic appr...
I don't care if you are spilling ketones just that you are avoiding refined sugar... there are ways to increase you ketones using coconut oil.
CBDs
Link to CBD article: http://mct.aacrjournals.org/content/10/7/1161
the dose I normally recommend is 40 mg CBD 4 x a day = if you want to take more and can tolerate it... no problem
http://www.washington.edu/news/2011/04/04/high-dose-of-oxygen-enhances-natural-cancer-treatment/
That is the link to the article on Artemesia and HBOT
https://nootriment.com/artemisinin-dosages/
THe dose..... A gram the day of HBOT
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3795384/
that is the link to an article on Alinia and Ovarian Cancer - it is the best article to read on the anticancer properties of Alinia
Given it is $130 a tab and few 3rd party payers will cover it, most order it from www.alldaychemist.com
https://www.alldaychemist.com/nizonide-500mg-tablet.html ; order 90 Qty 2. that will be 180 tabs
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3795384/
these are links to info on Mebendazole a very benign drug.... You can order this from AllDaychemist too
the dose ~100mg twice a day
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4096024/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6769799/
http://viewzone2.com/mebendazole.htm
the dose ~100mg twice a day
the links to watch that Dr. Burzynski movie
https://www.youtube.com/user/BurzynskiMovie ; and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBUGVkmmwbk
Dr Burzynski's A-10 fA10 works to add genomic stability and intercalate between the DNA to protect against carcinogens.
This is not something you can by on their website aminoCare.com, but email Margaret at the Bruzynski clinic:
mb@aminocare.com
and she will be able to fufill an order for the real stuff - antineoplastons which is also called A-10 but a little confusing since they sell and A-10 product on their website but it is not the right A-10
Regarding Curcumin ...You can buy the best oral Curcumin / tumeric form a company called Sychro (www.besynchro.com) and they call their lipsomal tumeric "gold"
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3693758
the above is a general article on curcumin and cancer
IV Curcumin is sometimes available at certain clinics
Here is an article about the article in IV Curcumin for stage 4 pancreatic cancer: http://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/curcumin-extract-kills-highly-lethal-pancreatic-tumors-preclinical-study-revealed
Regarding Alinia -
www.alldaychemist.com Alinia is called Nizonide and they sell for 27 cents per 500 mg https://www.alldaychemist.com/nizonide.html
It takes 20 days to show up.
While you are ordering Alinia (Nizonide) from All Day Chemist... also order Mebendazole
Mebendazole 100 mg twice a day here is a nice link to a scientific article on this drug and its usefulness in cancer. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4096024/
Ivermectin..
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043661820315152
THe cancer dose of IVM is 1 to 2 mg/kg per day
Grape seed extract - is a herbal thing to add to the list. http://naturalsociety.com/grape-seed-extract-outperforms-chemotherapy-colorectal-cancer/
Last but not least is the Green tea extract (Mega Green Tea extract by Life Extension) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5380255/
The more you consume the more it works, but 3 caps 3 times a day should be enough.
As a PS... I have added in d-limonene to the above list and if you have a cancer that deals with estrogen something like DIM could be helpful:
Chemopreventive properties of 3,3′-diindolylmethane in breast cancer: evidence from experimental and human studies
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5059820/d-limonene exhibits antitumor activity by inducing autophagy and apoptosis in lung cancer
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5894671
I want to point out there are other things as well, like B17 aka Laetrile, which can be bought online.
Last item is Amazon tonic III from the folks who make black salve: Amazon Tonic III (8oz)
https://www.herbhealers.com/amazon-tonic-iii-8oz-formerly-sold-as-cansema.html
Amazon Tonic III (8oz)
Amazon Tonic III - 8 Fl. Oz. CAUTION: There are counterfeiters of Cansema® who use our trademark, information...