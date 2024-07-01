I do not think 46, POTUS Biden is capable of managing his own personal daily day to day living affairs.

Mike Johnson should be ashamed of himself to allow this fraud. This fraud to the American people. He knew.

As to Biden, he must step down NOW for the good of America. IMO. The democrats will need to figure out who will replace him. As to Trump, it is a no brainer, he is the ONLY option for POTUS now to try and fix the rot and devastation of the democrats and RINOs and even some special interest Republicans. In fact, save a few, I regard the congress and Senate as a cabal of thieves, a den of crooks.

Trump is fundamentally a good man, loves his nation and flag, his borders, his peoples, did good for the USA…he was unstoppable up just before the COVID fraud….you cannot point to one policy or action by him, that was AGAINST America. Every single policy and action by Obama and Biden, in either administration and in the conjoined current one, have been AGAINST America. Name one that was FOR America. And to show how good Trump was and how potent, you must judge him in one year, for years 1 and 2 of his Presidency was destroyed by the eunuch, Paul ‘Benedict Arnold traitor’ Ryan, and the 4th was gone due to the fraud lie of the COVID pandemic. Trump did the wonders he did in year 3, one year, and he did in one year what most POTUS across last 250 years could not do, save Abe and George, and somewhat Ronald. IMO.

I AM a nativist, populist, sovereigntist. My nation FIRST, my peoples FIRST. I will deal with you AFTER I deal with my peoples. No money for you! My borders must secure ME…from you!

I have said it was not ONLY about stolen votes and I believe both sides steal votes. IMO, 45 was hurt also in part, in the 2020 election because of the fraud catastrophic pandemic, the PCR created non-pandemic, and the response that was set up by deadly malevolents like Fauci, Birx, Pence, Azar, Task Force etc. Save Giroir IMO. You are wrong to pretend that it was only stolen votes. No. Both. I think Trump can be said to have won yet the win was not enough to stave off the stolen votes and mail in machinations etc. due to the pandemic response. Had there been no pandemic, had all things stayed on course as in January 2020 (where he was unstoppable), then no amount of ‘stealing’ could have taken his win. He did win, but not be enough to erase the steal. IMO.

Let us focus on 46, Biden.

It is done now.

We elected him but his mind is sick now, it’s in in sharp decline. It cannot be reversed and each day he declines more. This does not stop. He is not going to IMPROVE.

So, he cannot make it as POTUS for 7 more months, let us be honest and he cannot even get through the first 6 months if re-elected. By June of 2025 Biden will not be coherent…in a leader way. Why should he hold the wheel of power for 7 more months? What about what is best for America? It makes no sense.

The issue is we voted for him to run USA…him, not the democrat party, but him as one person, we handed him the wheel, to be leader of the mightiest most complex nation, USA. To make critical decisions daily, the best decisions, for USA and by extension, the world. I did not vote for him, but let’s talk about who got the nod as President. It was Biden…but come on, he CANNOT do the job, NOW, has not been doing it for a while now. He is senile. He only functions if he reads off a teleprompter and someone holds his hands to guide him.

Someone is ‘running’ USA and it is not Joe Biden. This much we know now for SURE.

Should the American people stand for that?

Are you saying in this great nation of 350 million, Biden is our top representative? This is USA?

What is frightening is the 4 wars we are in or near getting started, they all happened under Biden. Were the decisions and continued policy decisions being made by people who hate USA, were not elected, we do not know who they are (yet we know Obama is 100% one of them) and have their own agendas and making the decisions? Would Biden have made the decisions that have been made, or near them, if he was of sound mind? On the illegals and border? IMO, no sane person would and not understand they would cause rapes and murders of their own people, so this is how I know Biden is not fully in mental control. And bad malevolent people AGAINST USA have done this on borders etc.

Can you grasp the mental decline and state of Biden by December this year 2024? After one year? You will not see him, they will hide him and it will be unelected people making crushing America hating decisions, as is being done now.

Biden is senile, and you know it. Someone (some people) unelected, other people have been running USA. Biden does not know if he is standing or sitting at times…

he is senile, he has Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s. You know it, you are trying to pretend otherwise.

He is in steep mental decline, and I believe the reason the democrats proposed this early debate in June was they saw and knew he was declining by the day and wanted one on tap, holding their heads and noses and praying he would not balk in the debate…likely shot him up with all forms of drugs, as they abused him and perpetrated a continuous lie. But it failed. Maybe the plan was a decent debate, not necessarily a win but be even, they the democrats wanted just a draw and be seen as competent, and then no more…they would have said no more debates….they may have concocted some reason…

I thought Trump made a grave error going so early (accepting this early debate) for he should have waited for 2 more months, and the decline would have been even worse and more visible, yet it is so much today, that the democrat’s aim could not achieve it. The cat was out of the bag. They sought an early debate to color over the mental decline that was happening by the day…waiting would have made it worse but even now, it is too glaring.

Biden is OVER!

But it is huge now, we are outraged as to how dare these people work to deceive us this way?….we saw, Biden presently has soiled himself on world stage, literally. He is now drawing blank gaps in speeches. He is showing the deranged ‘demented’ stare, that empty stare, the mouth agape. What do you think our enemies are thinking? That we have a coo coo clock as a POTUS?

Look, the man wants to go home…so let us help him. We need to show gracious mercy, even to people you have strong disagreement with. If you people care about him, stop this abuse of him. I feel hurt for him, as a human being. But mainly, I feel sheer terror for my nation, for he and the democrats are harming USA. You must now do what is right and stop the destruction of America.

It is time, it is time, it is time for Biden to go!

He is senile, he is in dementia, his mind is near gone. I say this not as his doctor, I say this as a lay person in this statement. You know his mind is near gone…maybe 60:40…this is devastating for we knew this for 4 years now but there was this lie sold to America all because of the hatred for 45…Trump. If Ted Bundy was alive, you are that deranged and twisted, you would take him over Biden if he was a Democrat and the Democrats put him up. You hate Trump that much, misguided and deranged as you are, that you turned a blind eye. You averted your gaze and fell for the misdirection, and many knew it was a lie too and you convinced yourself that what your eyes was seeing, and your ears was hearing, that your mind would NOT believe.

You sought out to trick yourself, like how you fell for the Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine. You knew the fraud they were saying and shilling, but you could not bring yourself to think these men could be that crooked and near criminal. That you could be that fooled. Yet you were.

It is over for Biden. He must go home now. Step down for the good of America.

