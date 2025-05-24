must get to the bottom of it as to Biden for someone, some people HAD TO BE running America, it was NOT Biden and that is a crime for they were not elected and if he was incapable, he had to step down…not hidden; we need to know today the extent, when it was clear, what his doctor hid etc.

I also say not no White House investigation, but an actual Special Counsel is to be appointed. This rises to treason and while at is, appoint a Special Counsel for Crossfire Hurricane that was used to damage Trump.

The real question is:

Who was running America and making the decisions for it was not Biden; who was (or what group of people) were signing orders e.g. EOs and using the AUTO-PEN…this is a crime. people need to be jailed for this! Can SCOTUS actually make ‘VOID’ the auto-pen decisions and executive orders? If they can legally, will they? We need to know if Biden knew what the autopen was being used for and if people paid for the autopen to be used; in other words, was the Presidential auto-pen part of a pay for play, a kick-back scheme? Who paid who? Across many Presidents? Was it used same in Bush? Obama? even Trump administration term one and now? It is not the POTUS I am calling on here, it is the team and group and persons who advise the POTUS on issuing a pardon for often the POTUS pardons based on who the pardon team brings forth.

Twelve people (the dirty dozen) I would suggest we start with and bring them under oath for this possible crime. We need answers.

I call on POTUS Trump to lead on this and start the ball rolling NOW! As he calls on the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA transfection death shots to be pulled from American markets, stopped cold, complete. As RFK Jr. stands next to him calling for same today. ha ha ha, now you know I was punking you for the latter just will not happen. We are being played in our faces by this new administration as to mRNA…it’s here to stay. Too much money to be made, too much power to keep, too much control.

Back to reality and the autopen and Biden’s mental decline incapacity decline.

Urgently, we need under oath, several people who were very close to Biden the 4 years of his Presidency and including FLOTUS but importantly, we need testimony under oath from:

1)Biden’s doctor Dr. Kevin O’Connor

2)Neera Tanden

3)Anthony Bernal

4)Bob Bauer

5)Antony Blinken

6)Annie Tomasini

7)Ron Klain

8)Ashley Williams

9)Anita Dunn

10)Hunter Biden

11)Barak Obama

12)Jill Biden

Let us start there.

I would give praise to George Clooney for it was really he who alerted the world to Biden’s non compos mentis state. We knew but Clooney had the balls to say it and state he must step down.