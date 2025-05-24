POTUS Biden was non compos mentis (dementia) & how he walked off that debate stage hand-held by FLOTUS Jill as if he were 150 years old but had no idea where he was, was devastating; it was OVER
that moment! We all age, decline, mentally as will Trump & soon, maybe even more, expect it & it is life, for you & I too, embrace, be gentle, do not demean, but a COVER UP happened in our faces & we
must get to the bottom of it as to Biden for someone, some people HAD TO BE running America, it was NOT Biden and that is a crime for they were not elected and if he was incapable, he had to step down…not hidden; we need to know today the extent, when it was clear, what his doctor hid etc.
I also say not no White House investigation, but an actual Special Counsel is to be appointed. This rises to treason and while at is, appoint a Special Counsel for Crossfire Hurricane that was used to damage Trump.
The real question is:
Who was running America and making the decisions for it was not Biden; who was (or what group of people) were signing orders e.g. EOs and using the AUTO-PEN…this is a crime. people need to be jailed for this! Can SCOTUS actually make ‘VOID’ the auto-pen decisions and executive orders? If they can legally, will they? We need to know if Biden knew what the autopen was being used for and if people paid for the autopen to be used; in other words, was the Presidential auto-pen part of a pay for play, a kick-back scheme? Who paid who? Across many Presidents? Was it used same in Bush? Obama? even Trump administration term one and now? It is not the POTUS I am calling on here, it is the team and group and persons who advise the POTUS on issuing a pardon for often the POTUS pardons based on who the pardon team brings forth.
Twelve people (the dirty dozen) I would suggest we start with and bring them under oath for this possible crime. We need answers.
I call on POTUS Trump to lead on this and start the ball rolling NOW! As he calls on the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA transfection death shots to be pulled from American markets, stopped cold, complete. As RFK Jr. stands next to him calling for same today. ha ha ha, now you know I was punking you for the latter just will not happen. We are being played in our faces by this new administration as to mRNA…it’s here to stay. Too much money to be made, too much power to keep, too much control.
Back to reality and the autopen and Biden’s mental decline incapacity decline.
Urgently, we need under oath, several people who were very close to Biden the 4 years of his Presidency and including FLOTUS but importantly, we need testimony under oath from:
1)Biden’s doctor Dr. Kevin O’Connor
2)Neera Tanden
3)Anthony Bernal
4)Bob Bauer
5)Antony Blinken
6)Annie Tomasini
7)Ron Klain
8)Ashley Williams
9)Anita Dunn
10)Hunter Biden
11)Barak Obama
12)Jill Biden
Let us start there.
I would give praise to George Clooney for it was really he who alerted the world to Biden’s non compos mentis state. We knew but Clooney had the balls to say it and state he must step down.
Many of us knew, just by watching him that things weren't right. They chose an empty suit to run and then ran things undercover, without any interference.
Thank you!
Agree completely! Was mostly Obama fulfilling his dream of a third term (admitted on video wanting to do that) through the others you listed. Obama needs to be charged with actions as a foreign agent (not a US citizen) in a court of law and when found guilty he should be given the death penalty, preferably public execution. The others you list are guilty of treason for implementing Obama's agenda and should likewise be tried in federal court.