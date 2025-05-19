metastasize to bones etc. is a major move and so it is a tough journey for his wife and family here on; notice I am not discussing politics and my like or dislike of him, or disparaging him, this is a humanity issue, compassion issue we must have for fellow people and at 82 one has lived a decent long life but if things can be done then I wish him recovery…to the extent possible…so I wish Biden the very best moving forward with this.

the real issue is for prostate cancer to spread to bones means it has been stage 4/5 for a period…it will take roughly based on my putative gentle knowledge, maybe 6 to 10 years to get that far if yours was not localized whereby most is. and so, the main point is that while POTUS, he had active aggressive metastasized prostate cancer that was not localized to the prostate or the lymph nodes where we can do lymph node dissection etc. no doubt all steps of management have side effects. Yet even with spread to bones, there is 5-year survival that can be 40 to 50%~. It is important to consider that many males with various advanced prostate cancer don't have any symptoms, and this is why your follow-up doctor visits are vitally important. Listen when I get that damn prostate rectal exam, I walk wobbly for 2 days, but it is a must.

The important fact is that Biden was a sitting POTUS with active advanced prostate cancer under treatment. We were never informed and this is the key. The Biden White House and many White House’s prior have lied to the nation about the POTUS health. This can impact their decision making. Same for Trump’s decision making and you may like him (Jackson) and I do too as to his personality and I actually met and talked several times to Jackson, Trump’s doctor, but I think he must be removed. He can be Trump’s friend and supporter, maybe have an advisory role, but we need people in there to be honest to a POTUS, any POTUS, and to the nation. Not your friend. As POTUS, you belong to the United States and occupy the office and yes, the extent of your piss is our business and we the people must not be lied to. We need to know Trump’s full accurate health assessment and Jackson (Ronny?) IMO does not cut it. Too must room for games. This is for the best for POTUS too.

Get well POTUS Biden. As much as I deplored your politics and liberal views and governing, I wish you the very best of health and recovery.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)