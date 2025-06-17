will be horrible! IMO, I support Trump, still do despite many actions I do not agree with since taking 2nd term office while I agree with many, but I agree, US involvement in this Iran-Israel war will damage USA and Trump…I will opine on OWS and the Malone Pfizer vaccine shortly and my view today June 16th 2025; but Tucker first:

“ Tucker Carlson warned Monday that U.S. involvement in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict could bring down President Donald Trump and mark the collapse of America’s global influence.

In an appearance on Steve Bannon’s WarRoom , Carlson argued a full-scale war in the Middle East could derail Trump’s second term and devastate the country’s standing globally.

“I actually really love Trump. I think he’s a deeply humane, kind person,” Carlson said. “But I’m really afraid that my country’s gonna be further weakened by this. I think we’re gonna see the end of the American empire.”

Let that sink in for a moment.

As to POTUS Trump, I supported him term one and this is why I worked for him at HHS as a senior advisor in COVID while many you see there today (JUDAS’s I call them) attacked him and sought to bring him down…and I still support him term two. Caveats.

There are many actions I disagree with, and I do see how he is being misguided and swayed into poor decisions that are hurting people and ransacking USA as to standing globally etc. America CANNOT stand alone, ever! No nation could.

But I support him, I do think he means well to USA.

I continue to support Trump and wish him huge success and for him to be safe and to win for then USA wins! But his actions and decisions in term one as to OWS lockdowns and the Malone Sahin Bourla Pfizer Moncef Kariko Tureci Weissman Bancel Moderna BioNTech et al. mRNA vaccine were catastrophic. They harmed and killed Americans. Operation Warp Speed OWS lockdowns and school closures killed people, killed children, and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine killed people, was never effective and did not sterilize the virus (if it were true); so POTUS Trump depended on people to guide him e.g. his lunatic moronic inept COVID clown car Task Force, I know, I was there behind the scenes fighting Fauci and Birx et al.; but he was deceived and misguided and lied to on lockdowns and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine that killed as Malone grifted and sucked off the donor with others and enriched and shilled…

so I do not blame him then, but I blame Trump for continuing to mislead the nation and at times speak untruths that OWS saved lives, that the lockdowns saved lives and that the mRNA vaccine worked and saved lives…there is no evidence, NONE, zero, globally showing in any nation or USA that lockdowns saved ONE life or that the mRNA vaccine saved one life…none…zero…no one was saved….just pie in the sky wishful thinking and lies to make money….and POTUS Trump was lied to and he must stop continuing the deception that lockdowns and vaccine worked. It all failed. People died and will die if this continues and is continued as part of the fake fraud PCR created avian bird flu H5 N1 etc. requiring mass vaccination for a fake bird flu using a non-sterilizing non-neutralizing Malone et al. mRNA vaccine; all of it is a lie, all of the plans are concocted lies. Trump fell for the lies of COVID, a non-pandemic, the lies of OWS lockdowns, the lies of the mRNA vaccine. All of it, and all of it was a lie. None of COVID was true, nothing…had we done NOTHING, most people who died would be alive today. It is the non-sensical inept specious isolation, dehydration, denial of effective treatments, of antibiotics, sedative (propofol, fentanyl, ketamines, midazolam, lorazepam, dia-morphine etc.) heavy and kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir and deadly ventilator heavy response that killed most.

Yet I stand here wanting him, Trump, to make good and fix all those wrongs and make Americans WHOLE again. Reverse LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act, set up a victim compensation fund for all those harmed by OWS lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine…end the 1986 childhood vaccine injury ACT, end VAERS and set up proper acute surveillance for all drugs and vaccines etc. etc. etc.

Trump can end up on Rushmore, if he lets himself get there. If he stops listening to clear lunatics in his current cabinet. Inept FOX pump wearing, BOTOXED, dark tanned, face lift slick back gelled hear lunatics. When RFK Jr. whom I admire picked Malone as one of the CDC ACIP’s team to review vaccines etc., I realized how fucked this whole damn thing is…how fucked POTUS Trump is by these appointments.

Back to Tucker: He added, “But it’s also going to end, I believe, Trump’s presidency and effectively end it.” The comments follow a series of attacks Carlson has launched in recent days against Trump, Fox News hosts, and other conservative establishment figures for backing U.S. support of Israeli military action against Iran. Last week, he accused Trump of betraying “America First” by fueling conflict abroad, prompting a rare rebuke from the former president. “I’m the one that decides that,” Trump fired back in an interview with The Atlantic. Carlson also attacked Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, as well as its founder, Rupert Murdoch, as “warmongers.” He wrote that they “will all have to answer for this” in a newsletter in which he called US support for Israel’s bombing campaign in Iran “complicity” in what could become a ground war. On WarRoom, Carlson expressed doubt about U.S. military readiness and warned of overreach. “The second you get enmeshed in a real war—not a fake, ‘let’s go bomb the villagers’—you’re in trouble,” he said. “We don’t even have a good track record [on that]. Why are the Houthis still there?”

___

