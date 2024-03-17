belts; yes, he went ahead in the rust belt states when he was in trouble in July August 2020 and his peoples said it was lockdowns that had them aghast…and so you are deluding yourself to think that only tampered votes, mail-ins costed him the election; yes they fiddled and stole votes but you are WRONG to keep the debate only on that! I can write more but cannot; you are not yet considering the COMING effect on his supporters on election night 2024 of the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. gene vaccine that harmed and killed many…many were/are his supporters…how will they vote or should they vote? should they vote for someone who brought OWS, has spent 3 years witnessing the harms of it, and still praises it? Forget Biden rolling it out…how should people vote now? I am telling you the lockdowns hurt him badly, I can tell you more but cannot or will not due to confidentiality, and it is not just stolen votes, you got to understand that the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine will do same…it can hurt him badly at the polls…he has to be careful and stop praising the lockdowns and vaccine.

Firstly, after 4 years of the COVID lockdown lunacy and 3 years of the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA technology vaccine, I am very worried about medicine on the whole, the practice of medicine, the role of medical doctors who are among the most distrusted now societally, as I think medical practice is irreparably damaged by corruption, bias, ineptness, politicization, and the fallout from the gross incompetent misguided ‘incentivized’ mishandling of the COVID mRNA vaccine side effects. I do think medicine will never recover from this. I am glad, it was corrupted with academic research publishing and research grants on the whole, just a slush fund thieving ponzi scheme for a select few (so called ‘smarter people than you’ NOT) who could game the system. Like many of the COVID Freedom Fighters. Again, I was part of that, never took a grant…why? I knew it is and was corrupted. It remains so. Not designed to help, designed to enrich and pad up retirements to buy houses, farms, ranches, vacations, condos, horses, homes, set up sleezy corrupted ‘researchers’ for life on your tax dime. etc.

However, let me get to the issue at hand now and my focus on why POTUS Trump may be in trouble if he does not reach out to the electorate on the harms of the lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Bancel Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine. Empathetically.

You need today to understand something, and I was there. There is lots I can share on many issues but I cannot due to executive privilege of a POTUS, rightfully, and I respect that of Trump and his right to have that confidence, and my agreements to not discuss issues that are possibly sensitive and to remain undisclosed. The right people you should know, are informed of what needs to be known. Put a pin in that.

I support 45 and want him re-elected. He is the right person at this time for America and can get the job done.

To the point:

January 2020 he was headed for re-election, unshakable, and rightfully so.

July 2020, he could not win. All polls told us this. Why? Harms of lockdowns and the failed and failing Fauci Birx pandemic response, designed that way to topple him and it was working. You were balking at him. Hurt. The polls, internals etc. told us this.

As an example, we did a survey of all US College aged persons 18 to 24 in June or so 2020 and found one month prior, about 30% seriously contemplated suicide. They reported this. And said in the survey it was due to lockdowns and the encroachment on their freedoms and the emotional violence of it and the sheer devastation. They reported suicidal ideations.

Yet, August to October 2020, he clawed back week by week. We witnessed magic.

October 2020, he surged ahead 2 points nationally and even and 1 to 2 points in rust belts, key states.

It was stunning how hard he worked and remarkable his energy and ability to take the message to the people. Four years older even. He was captivating on stage. And had a solid record to run on pre March 2020 when he approved lockdowns.

Last week October 2020, 45 was ahead 2-3 solid points and ahead rust belts but we were concerned the potential effect of stealing votes, mail-ins, and the lockdowns.

He was underwater in key States but by election night was ahead but the fear was he was going to win but not by enough to STOP THE STEAL. And we did not know the exact effect of lockdowns but it was real. And could feature.

And well, you saw election night, he LOST.

He lost because of votes rigged YES, stolen even, but IMO, and what I know, he won, he did win, but not by enough to over-ride the STEAL & the effects of the lockdowns. Had there been no lockdowns, he would have been the declared winner! Had there been no pandemic and lockdowns, he would have had a blow-out win! The lockdowns hurt him at the polls. The lock downs took a win and destroyed it with the steal.

And the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine will do same. I caution. He cannot praise it anymore.

And we knew, we knew 100% it was the devastating effects of the pandemic response e.g. the lockdowns, the school closures, the business closures…the lockdowns were killing people and some of his strongest supporters were hurt by it.

Again, he had not YET bumped up into the devastating effect of the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA technology gene vaccine. That is to come November 2024. That is what I am talking about.

So, the effect of the lockdowns on US society was devastating. Far reaching. Yet the bitches heading them responded by asking for more, extending them, and hardening them. But all our data, Atlas, mine etc. showed they were harming people, and we were fighting Fauci and Birx, the NIH, CDC on the inside.

My warning to you all who refuse to think beyond ‘stolen votes’…my warning to POTUS Trump who I think should be POTUS again: do NOT praise the lockdowns or the Malone Bourla Bancel vaccine; lockdowns never worked and the vaccine never worked and BOTH harmed Americans and killed Americans.

Do not praise the Malone Bourla mRNA VACCINE, it HAS killed PEOPLE.

It is time POTUS Trump came to the people with empathy, and explain he understands what happened with lockdowns and the OWS Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. vaccines, that he knows they were hurt by it and that he is sorry. And that he was misled and that he trusted Fauci and Birx and all who were there to give him expert guidance. And that the vaccine has harmed and he will do all he could to

i)reverse LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP ACT of 2005, implemented by Azar Feb/March 2020 so we all can enter courts RETROACTIVELY and in the future, and sue

ii)he will ensure a victim compensation fund is set up for all those harmed by lockdowns and the Malone Bourla mRNA technology vaccine especially police, military, nurses etc.

iii)he will set up a new adverse event reporting system and disband the corrupted VAERS CDC system that will acutely surveillance track harms long terms to proper orient, tabulate, characterize the mRNA vaccine harms and deaths so that response and help can be tailored to victims and families

iv)he will make it safe for medical doctors and scientists to come forward and whistle blow of all the wrongs they did and were forced to do across COVID

iv)he will ensure that all involved in COVID from the fraud fake pandemic to the lockdowns the deadly medical management e.g. isolation, denial of antibiotics, dehydration of our elderly, toxic drugs, sedation (with propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, morphine etc.), Remdesivir, ventilator etc. are brought to justice, all their money taken, jailed, and where judges and courts and juries say death penalty, then put to death.

A warning.

Do NOT praise the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine, POTUS Trump.