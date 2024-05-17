recklessness of the Biden administration for quite frankly the Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine is harmful to some and places your infants, children, teens at risk. They are being killed by this shot…I want this vaccine stopped and all mRNA research stopped instantly and if re-elected in the first hour I will stop it complete, no more and I will do all I can to fix this wrong and strongly consider a victim compensation fund and reversal (even retroactive) of the LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP ACT, we will need figure out how to fund it etc. In hindsight, why would vaccine makers and those involved in COVID response e.g. medical doctors, health officials, alphabet agencies etc. need a liability protection if what they were doing was SAFE? I made a mistake taking their guidance and I bear full responsibility. I felt they were doing right by Americans and now I realize wrong was done. We need to get to the bottom of this. I will work to ensure all and anyone who did wrong in COVID will be investigated and held accountable, anyone who profited wrongfully and who made reckless decisions that killed, especially if they knew the risks.”