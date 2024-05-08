scientific experts and medical doctors who worked as part of the Task Force, I trusted and believed 100% as to the utility and benefit of lockdowns and the OWS vaccines.

I trusted their expertise and medical input and that they did the necessary studies to prove benefit and exclude harms. I trusted all the expertise I was given was correct, accurate, and trustworthy based on high quality data and science to back it up.

I told them repeatedly that I will not advance any vaccine that was not safe and effective, and they repeatedly told me it was safe and effective; assured me, without question and it was that assurance that led me to spearhead OWS and bring vaccine that the Biden administration then rolled out and mandated.

My intent was never to mandate any vaccine and I will never mandate any vaccine or mask or any lockdown measure. In fact, based on what I know now, based on what has emerged, I will not approve any such lockdown plan or vaccine in the future. For any such similar event. Based on the body of evidence that has become available, we know that the lockdowns caused great harm and the COVID vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech etc. have been harmful.

I have come to learn that they, the COVID vaccines did not work as we were told and have been very problematic to some. I have come to learn that the mRNA technology and vaccine were not safe as the proper research was not done and what we were told by all of those involved was basically meant to mislead and deceive.

I am very sorry for what has happened and while I was advised and made decisions based on expert advice, I was the POTUS. I take responsibility and will work minute one in my new administration to make the society ‘whole’ again. I will seek accountability from all involved. I am sorry for any hurt and pain and I am angry today that we were all so very much deceived. I really thought that those providing the guidance were working in the best interest of the people. I want to commit that on swearing in, I will strongly consider reversal of the LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act and examine how this can be done as well as give serious strong consideration to a victim compensation fund for all those hurt by the lockdowns and vaccine; this I promise you”.