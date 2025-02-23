POTUS Trump & RFK Jr. HHS weighs destroying $500 million in stockpiled COVID tests (Birx head exploded on hearing this) that are useless! COVID fraud is DONE; two officials at a federal public health
preparedness agency are concerned that the tests would not be available to Americans for free; my view is it is over, its done, end this COVID nonsense talk, this avian bird flu fraud talk & MOVE on
IMO the decision will be based on costs to store vs destroy. If we can say maintain for 2 years at same cost of if to destroy, then keep it. Know that these tests were worthless and fraudulent for were over-cycled etc. whereby we grew to know that 95% of persons testing positive were actually false positive.
What do you think? Should 47 destroy them or retain them? It is your tax money that paid for them. If retain, what is your deciding factor?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In my opinion we need to validate them to see if they actually work (do what they are supposed to do) and that the testing threshold etc. are accurate.
Also, look around, COVID is done and now flu has returned. To similar levels. Strong argument that all who tested positive for something actually had the flu and also, the test if over-cycled (cycle count of 24 and above denoted non-infectious non-pathological pathogen yet we cycled to 40 and 45) and will detect old flu and coronavirus etc. Viral fragments, viral dust etc. My only input is that the flu shot especially to elderly is garbage, junk. Just as the COVID vaccine was junk. A vaccine is a prophylaxis preventive and is based on building immunological memory (acquired adaptive). Elderly, older persons cannot build memory. The shot is garbage, cannot work, COVID and flu. Money making garbage, it is actually a crime. IMO.
What do you think? Keep or destroy?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wrong! Return it to Pfizer and get the $500 million back from them for the deadly injections!
That should only be the beginning of what should be done with Pfizer !
Publish who made the money for these Covid tests-not only the company but also the big investors in that company. Test the accuracy of the tests and if they’re inaccurate then demand our money back. If they won’t give money back, disqualify that company from future contracts.