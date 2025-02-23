IMO the decision will be based on costs to store vs destroy. If we can say maintain for 2 years at same cost of if to destroy, then keep it. Know that these tests were worthless and fraudulent for were over-cycled etc. whereby we grew to know that 95% of persons testing positive were actually false positive.

What do you think? Should 47 destroy them or retain them? It is your tax money that paid for them. If retain, what is your deciding factor?

In my opinion we need to validate them to see if they actually work (do what they are supposed to do) and that the testing threshold etc. are accurate.

Also, look around, COVID is done and now flu has returned. To similar levels. Strong argument that all who tested positive for something actually had the flu and also, the test if over-cycled (cycle count of 24 and above denoted non-infectious non-pathological pathogen yet we cycled to 40 and 45) and will detect old flu and coronavirus etc. Viral fragments, viral dust etc. My only input is that the flu shot especially to elderly is garbage, junk. Just as the COVID vaccine was junk. A vaccine is a prophylaxis preventive and is based on building immunological memory (acquired adaptive). Elderly, older persons cannot build memory. The shot is garbage, cannot work, COVID and flu. Money making garbage, it is actually a crime. IMO.

What do you think? Keep or destroy?