people yet based on proper legal court rooms, judges, juries…FIRST…we are good governance…these people with the fraudsters who brought OWS and the deadly lockdowns and school closures did kill people with their mRNA technology and vaccine…they must pay…many on my Horsemen list must be investigated fairly and many did wrong…Fauci, Birx etc…all of them…Malone sits with Francis Collins up top for IMO these are questionable people who sought fame and money out of COVID and mRNA technology gene-based vaccine (or whatever it is called) and no amount of trying to re-write history with fake fraud words and made up stuff will absolve these people. The American people will be the final arbiters of history. There is one history, and it will come out.

There is lots we are still to understand yet something toxic was released and badly affected especially high-risk vulnerable persons, causing some type of ILI, pulmonary respiratory symptoms and death in some; we get them (those listed) under oath & if courts, judges say they did well, we praise them, celebrate them, hug them, and if judges say they caused harms and deaths, we strip whomever of money, all their money, even my friends, take from their families too, all, and imprison them, and if juries and judges say the death penalty is in order, we impose it. Firing squad. Hanging. As per law. We let courts, judges, juries decide. Courts first.

Trump must ensure that people like Malone and Bourla and Bancel et al. (all who did wrong and it must be proven) if it is shown (as the history thus far shows) they caused death with their work, must be hung (executed publicly) and we will call on POTUS Trump to hang them on the White House lawn; for all these people on my Horsemen list did to benefit and hurt Americans…this is unfolding…they cannot hide too long….again, after proper courts and judges and juries rule for if found not guilty, we will hug them and praise them. Let the courts decide.

Thank you, Bobby Kennedy Jr., for coming on board and standing with 45, and your strong stance against the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine and your fierce stance standing up for FREE speech. My admiration.

Trump was deceived terribly by these people (on my Horsemen list and others not yet there), and he must punish them…harshly. Trump 2.0 must do this. They are trying to re-write history and even beg for jobs. We cannot have that! All who did wrong in COVID, all, even your friends, must be held accountable, and be punished!

Some more details. Dr. Peter Navarro deserves huge praise for his work on early treatment and with hydroxychloroquine. I recall meeting with him twice in his office at the White House to discuss HCQ, my boss went with me. He was intense, well read, and had thousands of research papers strewn all over. This man was an intellect and a true warrior. Huge advocate for 45. Best IMO was Dr. Scott Atlas. True loyalist, intellect, brilliant. Did lots behind the scenes to keep USA from going upside down with the devastating Task Force actions.

Also, as to hydroxychloroquine, maybe the true advocate and leader was Dr. Harvey Risch as to its role in early treatment for whatever it was (respiratory hyperinflammatory illness) we were confronting. Risch deserves most credit for his seminal work on HCQ trying to understand optimal therapeutics.

I recall a stunning series of discussions with Dr. Zev Zelenko (RIP) who was mortified by the mRNA technology platform vaccine; felt there was zero need for any vaccine and that the mRNA technology was particularly dangerous, untested and he felt mortally unsafe…Zev was a champion of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and an early treatment combined multi-drug sequenced package (I was part of the written papers for the algorithm with Risch, McCullough, Ladapo, Urso etc.)…Zev was the last author on this paper with the algorithm for he was to us the most senior and brought us the deep expertise. I wrote the paper (lead writer) and toggled with the authors for final (with McCullough and Risch giving most input and Zev). McCullough was considered the senior scientist.

…Zev simply wanted to save lives. A true soldier. Zev stunned me as he told me he considered Malone, Bourla, Bancel et al. as the mRNA vaccine makers, as akin to murderers. He called them that to me. He was very disturbed by what they did with the mRNA vaccine. Felt all the research was garbage and dangerous. He was clear that the mRNA vaccines were and would kill many…he was especially concerned about in utero impacts and on children. He spoke negatively of all such as Malone and Bourla and Bancel et al. and called them very dangerous to the American people. I asked him if he could trust any of them, he said not one!

He told me these people caused the deaths and causing of thousands of deaths if not millions with their deadly mRNA technology and vaccine. He shocked me and he was not alone (Zev helped many of my friends get access to potential drug treatment when they were denied, he was a great man).

My close friend Dr. Ramin Oskoui called me one night (and we spoke many times in Virginia on this and similar) to tell me to ensure Risch and McCullough et al. knew of the duplicity and con of people like Malone et al. (the Bourlas, Bancels etc.) (he knew we all were being courted to be part of one group etc. and he wanted nothing to do with it) based on what he had found out in Washington and Virginia as he lived there and was a senior practicing cardiologist. Well connected. He told me Malone et al. could not be trusted and were Trojan horses, fraud, who had alternative agendas with others to hurt Trump. He did not trust them near Trump.

Oskoui told me never ever touch the mRNA vaccine and fight like hell to inform parents never to touch it, defend that hill he would say, it was deadly for their children…he informed have nothing to do with Malone for at that time I was part of his group. He expressed deep concern for me (and felt the COVID Freedom Movement was under attack by outsiders who were working to strip it down & destroy it like controlled op), and I could not understand it then. But he seemed to know lots. My friend Ramin suddenly died, RIP. One of the best people I know. His father was part of the CIA he explained, and the stories were riveting. He was a tremendous father, oh how he loved his 2 girls and an unmatched husband, avid beekeeper. I was surprised and I learnt lots on these peoples as to their mRNA technology from people like Zelenko and Oskoui. Very bad stuff.

Hang them high POTUS Trump, hang them high!

