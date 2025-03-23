POTUS Trump & several articles claim that Malone et al. mRNA vaccine in 2021 saved 14 million lives; proposition that mRNA LNP vaccine saved lives was not proved by statistical data below; Statistical
data confirm that the mortality of the vaccinated part of the population in 2021 was 14.5% higher than the mortality of the unvaccinated part of the population. The idea of saving lives with mRNA
vaccination contradicts statistical data.
I have always argued that we have no data, no science anywhere, no evidence that Operation Warp Speed lockdowns (OWS) or the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA transfection injection saved any lives…not one! Anyone who says that are lying to you…
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘The Discrepancy Between the Number of Saved Lives with COVID-19 Vaccination and Statistics of Our World Data Amrit Srecko Sorli*’
The discrepancy between the number of saved lives with COVID-19 vaccination and statistics of Our World Data
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://freedompodcast.substack.com/p/what-really-caused-the-excess-deaths
also see
''The Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry is currently ongoing, but it is not looking at the numbers in forensic detail. Lord Brailsford needs to see this video, read my paper and set about finding answers to the questions raised here today.''
The fact that he’s on that side of the issue is a concern