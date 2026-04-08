out, again, huge praise POTUS Trump, it is hard for you to admit when you are devastatingly wrong and in this case you are, so I have to tell you how much I admire this man-up by you! There is a chance this can solve then!

They are calling you TACO…aka ‘Trump always chickens out’ for the pause….well, there may be some thing to be said but I admire you Sir and will not say that, and I stand by you for this move, for if we can save any lives and stop blood shed then we must and you have shown some leg here and let us exploit it…huge praises Sir! I know you are weak and battered from the Iran’s defiant response as Iran rag dolls the great USA shockingly (and Israel…btw, Israel said today that this is your war, USA’s, I know they are wrong, they said you are leading it….and not theirs…you should clarify this for I suspect war crimes charges for some will flow from this and I do not want you caught up in this in any way as they are trying to ensnare you) but we told you not to touch it but I guess the dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth is having his way…well…

I have to say, Iran has shown defiance that has stunned the world, and capability. They may be helped by China and Russia. They argue USA helps Ukraine??? By proxy. The USA is well capable militarily to handle Iran but this is tricky given geography and it comes across as if the US military just was not prepared for the response and so is rattled by Iran. Iran though seemed to have been prepared for this and seems to want to continue…it is very surprising and the question we have had is, since this is not our war and our fever, why risk our blood and treasure? Iran did not attack the USA. That is a fact. The American people understands this and hence the lack of support from the nation. This will not change. You need to find an exit now, an off-ramp to get out of this quick sand Sir!

Moreover, do yourself some good Sir, fire the dry-drunk Hegseth and stop him from any of his moronic press conferences…he embarrasses himself and you…

PLEASE PLEASE, also fire that idiot son-in-law Kushner you have negotiating peace, who caused so many deaths in the fraud fake PCR manufactured non-pandemic COVID and the deadly OWS lockdowns you approved that killed so many and failed and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine, with his deadly ventilators, and please keep him away from this 2-week cease fire, and that other bonehead Witkoff ding dong…these people are only around you because you ‘trust’ them for their loyalty but they are inept frauds…stupid people…I have never trusted Jared Kushner and especially his father you pardoned yet rewarded with an Ambassador post when this guy is a con guy who is a felon. Please get other people to be part of the negotiations, not these 2 idiots Kushner and Witkoff…hopefully neither of their names show up on an Epstein list…

Once again, thank you POTUS Trump for stepping back, I admire you deeply for this, it is important to try to resolve this now this way, or at least try! We do not want US troops harmed and we want you to bring them home! Now! May the Lord cover you with gracious mercy and unclog your mind for the negotiations, and grant you favor, peace, blessings, and safety! As we move forward across the next 2 weeks. Huge respect POTUS Trump!

Iran’s proposed 10-point peace plan, a great start…over to you oh great one POTUS Trump:

A guarantee that Iran will not be attacked again

A permanent end to the war, not just a ceasefire

An end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon and against Iranian allies

The lifting of all US sanctions on Iran

Iran agreeing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Introduction of a $2 million fee per ship transiting Hormuz

Revenue from shipping fees to be shared with Oman

Funds to be used for reconstruction of war-damaged infrastructure

Establishment of safe passage protocols through Hormuz

A broader framework to end regional hostilities

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