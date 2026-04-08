Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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https://www.youtube.com/shorts/LhePul7eH9I Megyn Kelly UNLEASHES on Trump

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SimulationCommander
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We won't give them everything they want, but even a fraction of that is a huge win for Iran.

But whatever, if the Trump admin wants to call it a victory, I'll pitch in for the parade.

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