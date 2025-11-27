Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Arnold's avatar
Larry Arnold
3h

Folks should read about Fauci’s transgender experimentation on animals. What a sick fuck. That he’s still walking this earth is a testament to how far we’ve fallen

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
2h

Most (all?) so called secret societies that purportedly pull the levers of the world are deeply associated with satanic transgenderism.... Baal et al. Barry Otero's dude wife is a very angry "shim" nowadays because he couldnt come out in a his transgender glory as the first FTGOUS (F-ta-gus).

Layer on the ROI to be made from such satanic ideology its really not a shock that gender transforming medicine took off so quickly.

If the crazies cant get us to accept their transgender ideology then they will physically convert the willing sheepie and use all their societal levers to force feed the normalization of such obominable ideology on the rest of us... thereby acquiring defacto acceptance.

At thay point they can all come forth in their transgender satanic glory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture