‘From my perspective is the best way to stop the harms from transgender medicine is to stop funding altogether. This will be the the most expedient course to discourage this heinous line of new clinical medicine and surgery and bring organizations like Harvard back to some semblance of reality. As Trump says: “let’s see what happens.”’

‘Results: Of 64 identified NIH grants related to GAC, 41 (64.1%) were terminated within a 3-week span ranging from March 3 to March 21, 2025. Among these terminated grants, 46.9% of their combined funding remained unspent at the time of cancellation, amounting to nearly $22 million lost in research dollars. Of the research topics that were terminated, the largest proportion focused on the interaction of GAC with physical health conditions (eg, breast cancer, HIV, cardiovascular outcomes).

Conclusions and relevance: Findings of this study illustrate the scope and depth of a targeted disruption to a vital area of scientific inquiry and health equity, emphasizing the need for insulated funding streams to preserve ongoing GAC research.’

JAMA Pediatr

. 2025 Nov 17:e254653.

doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2025.4653. Online ahead of print.

Termination of Gender-Affirming Care Grants at the National Institutes of Health

Amitai S Miller 1 2, Michael Liu 1 3, Rita Graham 2, Nicholas L Berlin 4, Katherine H Carruthers 5, Alex S Keuroghlian 6 7

