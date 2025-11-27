POTUS Trump deserves credit for this, praise for this is butchery & psychological mental destruction of our youth spear headed in part by deranged 'woke' parents; RFK Jr., Bobby deserves huge credit
too for being firm on this as this Gender-Affirming Care bullshit is madness! No sound explanation of 'why' needed! McCullough gets a hat tip for citing this & good stack on the topic! thank you Peter
‘From my perspective is the best way to stop the harms from transgender medicine is to stop funding altogether. This will be the the most expedient course to discourage this heinous line of new clinical medicine and surgery and bring organizations like Harvard back to some semblance of reality. As Trump says: “let’s see what happens.”’
‘Results: Of 64 identified NIH grants related to GAC, 41 (64.1%) were terminated within a 3-week span ranging from March 3 to March 21, 2025. Among these terminated grants, 46.9% of their combined funding remained unspent at the time of cancellation, amounting to nearly $22 million lost in research dollars. Of the research topics that were terminated, the largest proportion focused on the interaction of GAC with physical health conditions (eg, breast cancer, HIV, cardiovascular outcomes).
Conclusions and relevance: Findings of this study illustrate the scope and depth of a targeted disruption to a vital area of scientific inquiry and health equity, emphasizing the need for insulated funding streams to preserve ongoing GAC research.’
Termination of Gender-Affirming Care Grants at the National Institutes of Health
Folks should read about Fauci’s transgender experimentation on animals. What a sick fuck. That he’s still walking this earth is a testament to how far we’ve fallen
Most (all?) so called secret societies that purportedly pull the levers of the world are deeply associated with satanic transgenderism.... Baal et al. Barry Otero's dude wife is a very angry "shim" nowadays because he couldnt come out in a his transgender glory as the first FTGOUS (F-ta-gus).
Layer on the ROI to be made from such satanic ideology its really not a shock that gender transforming medicine took off so quickly.
If the crazies cant get us to accept their transgender ideology then they will physically convert the willing sheepie and use all their societal levers to force feed the normalization of such obominable ideology on the rest of us... thereby acquiring defacto acceptance.
At thay point they can all come forth in their transgender satanic glory.