Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

https://x.com/barnes_law/status/2007593715846836365

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

US cannot 'run' Venezuela with no troops on the ground and we cannot do that, it will be disaster, so this is why our great POTUS is negotiating with Delcy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture