But it is done! Huge praise to Rubio too, and I have argued Marco Rubio will be the Republican nominee, never Vance, and stands the best chance in the next election. To replace the Don. He has separated himself from the pack! I think he has a serious shot at the big boys’ chair and is no longer ‘Lil Marco’…

However, the messaging on this Venezuelan operation is still unstable and messy as to if this was a law enforcement operation, or regime change, or even to access their resources or oil…I sure hope it was ONLY a law enforcement operation. I trust it was??

On surface blush, one can argue that the US wants their oil…but you said always you were not type of POTUS…that gone are the days of US taking people’s stuff because ‘they can’…it is natural that even rich people want other people’s stuff, they cannot seem to get enough. and use their power and money to take your stuff. but you are different. no doubt if you frame it as pure national security, I am on your side for we have Russia and China (who do have strong fiscal interests in Venezuela) inside Venezuela re Maduro and it makes sense that we would want them further from US mainland, so that may make sense…so yes, if that is a reward of the operation, that is a good one. while we balance how to curtail any legal proper interests those nations have. overall, the Venezuelan people have benefitted. Too much oppression for too long and again, thank you POTUS Trump for a gutsy, ballsy, super move! Huge chess move!

But we have this (2nd Smartest shared):

But I think optics and messaging and way forward, it will be a serious message problem if we interfere and touch their stuff. If it becomes that this is just for taking their resources, then you will lose the American street.

My point as a simpleton, insignificant person though indeed it was the highlight of my life working for you in Washington for your term one, is that the only winning out of this action is to leave Venezuela, the operation is over! success! let it be your legacy or part of it, an in-out successful operation.

Mr. President, IMO, leave Venezuela to handle its own business. They have been around for a long time; they will settle their stuff…let the legal system play out in NY etc. Yes, continue taking a hard needed stand against illegal drugs, blowing up any drug boats out of Latin America through Trinidad etc., blow them up! Go after drug lords in the Caribbean where it is legal to do so and there is legal authority, use force, yes yes yes, drug lords in all the islands, take them out, render them to US soil, take them to US for trials, lots in the islands like Trinidad, but no occupation, no touching of people resources…see how Iraq and Afghanistan turned out? see how Viet Nam turned out? see how Libya turned out? You are not Hilary Clinton or Samantha Powers.

So again, much respect and praise POTUS Trump for the temerity to pull this off, very ballsy and I like it…only you have the stones to do this…and I admire you for this, you did good here!!!! real good for Venezuela is safer and the Caribbean and world really…want your success and victory for US and world…for the people…I know you mean well…but stop there…you got your man…Maduro…

now bow out and leave Venezuela to Venezuelans, touch nothing that does not belong to USA…do not touch their oil…let the people, the markets there, their ballot box decide their futures, whether you like it or not…no installing of puppets like US did of crazy corrupt puke people like Ukraine’s Zelensky, a penis piano playing guy who has done major damage himself. You campaigned as the POTUS decrying nation building and corruption…you said you were not into nation building or wars and installing puppet regimes etc. now you will have to show this. let us see. I trust you at this time. I and many trust you to do the right thing. Praises to our military, talented, fierce, surgical, and that no one was harmed, that they came home safe, no lives lost, even among Venezuelans. Great job POTUS Trump! Blessings to you!

Leave now, the job is done! We cannot impose our will on no one, it will never work. We hope, we educate, we inform, we mentor, we demonstrate how it’s done, we model what is good…but we leave people to make their own destinies. Like the markets, it finds the bottom and the top and sorts itself out…

Is she next?

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.