POTUS Trump deserves major credit IF there really is a peace deal & lasting one in Middle East that would stop the blood shed both sides, return of hostages etc.; huge praise to Trump, deserved NOBEL
but if we find out that Jared Kushner & family and Don Jr. and other administration insiders & connected people make BIG money turning GAZA into condos & malls for personal PROFIT, then NO praise
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.