POTUS Trump explains his dealings with Iran on the nuclear program and making a deal, his thoughts, his views on the situation with Israel and the necessity to negotiate a deal between Iran and Israel
on the nuclear program and risks etc. What is your view?
Its always the same. Some crazed country is posing an imminent nuclear threat.
That country doesn't even have to have nuclear weapons. All that is necessary is that the American people believe that they do.
Its like Afghanistan. The reason we went to war with Iraq after we were falsely convinced that Al Queda took down the World Trade Center, was because unfortunately for the Afghan people, Afghanistan has the second largest poppy fields in the world. And those poppy fields are cutting into the Evil's South American drug industry. So Americans and American taxpayer dollars are slaughtering the Afghans, and their poppy fields.
Do you know which country USED TO HAVE the largest poppy fields in the world?
Viet Nam.
Same players, same Playbook.
Take the red pill.
Regarding Iran, Trump needs to SHUT THE HELL UP, and STAY THE HELL OUT OF IT!
Israel knows what they are doing. This is THEIR fight.
Trump needs to GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY AND KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT!!!