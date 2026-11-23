this Thanksgiving peace…

Happy Thanksgiving to all America, may God keep this nation safe, the last beacon of hope, our flag! Precious peoples!

POTUS Trump, please give us a break, you DO NOT need to come to the media every day, your team now especially CoS Stephen ‘Little Himmler’ Miller need not find ways to get you to talk to the press each day, the nation is tired, we are tired of seeing the POTUS each day, hearing the POTUS, the vindictiveness and the hit back politics and hearing you using Justice Department etc. to fight every case you lose et al. We do not need hear about the ballroom or arch et al. for you never engaged us in that decision nor the congress and if the Democrats tear it all down, it will not matter to us.

We need NOT know how the sausage is made, we need a break, give us a break this Thanksgiving, let us process the schlonging your administration just took and the lurch to the left, for at the Thanksgiving table elections are won and lost, upcoming ones, who we can consider as POTUS will be discussed at this Thanksgiving table, and if your side does not behave these next 3 days, if you do NOT end the Iran war, you may well cement the handing to the Democrats a veto proof majority in congress (0ver 300 house seats) and Senate (maybe 65 Senate seats) as well as White House in 2028 which will come fast, so help your legacy now, begin reshaping it, I want you to have a tremendous legacy, a great one, befitting to you, for you have done some real good within the devastating catastrophes, so give us a break, change the message, keep Little Himmler out of the media, he was not elected to anything, not even dog catcher, the nation will never accept him to anything other than what you appoint him to, folk like him, the Lutnicks of this world (btw we need to know when Epstein was fucking little girls what Mr. fake tears Cantor 911 was talking to him about); keep Mr. Shirtless steroid wanna be Camelot coat tails boy RFK Jr. out of the press unless he is coming to tell us he is withdrawing the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. deadly ineffective not-needed non-sterilizing viral immune escape driving non-neutralizing DOA mRNA vaccine…please…keep all these inept clowns you put in your cabinet…also, we will welcome some announcement that your administration while Hegseth is at SECDEF commanding our troops, that you enforce him seeking now alcohol dependency treatment and anti-rape counselling so that these are formally address…

AS I go, may you indulge me Sir. A bot more. Please let me share something POTUS Trump as someone who supports you, that your orbit is not grasping; you lost the midterms in a devastating way, the nation, all Americans said MAGA is dead, does not want it, the extremism of it, the division of it, and IMO now the failures and grift of it; and does not want what you are selling anymore, at least the first 2 years, none of it; but that could change favorably depending on what you do with the next 2 years; they say you are done, career over etc. and there is legitimacy but I have hope in you and see some real good you can do! mind you, a lot of the acrimony in the vote is against you so Democrats best not celebrate too much and ensure they deliver; I am so dismayed as one of your greatest supporters of the catastrophic and terrible policies out of term 2, first 2 years, that I want to see what the Democrats are selling now and if they can keep border closed and protected, then I will listen; I do want you to know I want your success so that the nation succeeds. I think you have good in you and seek to do good just are terrible at HR decisions and somehow end up placing idiots, morons, stupid, inept classless people in your cabinet and around you. But that is ok, you good qualities balances out the failures and mind you, we all have failings, big ones.

I pray that you be blessed with health and peace and safety and that God grants you mercy and favor to do the nation’s business. We are counting on you POTUS Trump the next 2 years to heal the nation from the catastrophe Bush, Obama, Clinton, your term one, Biden, your term two has done to the greatest nation. Start by putting America first and one more thing, do not do that ‘he is my friend’ stunt again, for a man like you, it was laughable and fake and I defend you always…it was as if we were watching a comedy. You called someone your friend on global media who at this time is providing Iran with weapons, satellite targeting information, intelligence etc. to kill our troops in the Gulf and maybe well have caused loss of life to our troops. So we are left confounded and this is something you should clear up before Thanksgiving for it will cement your in the toilet legacy at this moment, if left as is, as not only misguided, but

Also, do not cover up the sex spy chips scandal of Jensen Huang and do not say he is your friend from NVIDIA. Please. Do not handle it like the Pom Pom Pam Bambi cover up of the pedophile Epstein. Let Lutnick answer under oath, we need to know if he sold or transferred these sensitive chips to China for money, to enrich, and in so doing, weakened USA. If he did, ensure a cell awaits him in Sing Sing.

Best of wishes Sir, I stand in support.

Still. May the Lord bless our precious military, police, and border agents who do important work. Keep them safe for their families. Help them make right decisions.

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