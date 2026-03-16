Word is that person the pedophile is cradling is under 10 year old. Was under 10 years old. question: who else, which prominent rich high-society connected (really low life feral fecal people) Palm beach type alligator shoes looksmaxxing manosphere wanna be male (s), looking to fuck little girls or going to fuck little girls or just fucked little girls, was on that plane? Hopefully I do not learn it was someone else in the present Trump administration for I am tired of Trump being smeared by association. I hope in no prior POTUS administration though we know this is not true. Even POTUS was fucking little girls, go ask slick Willie. Do not remove Obama or Bush or their peoples from any serious investigation.

I do think Trump never touched any under-aged girl. I believe him. I continue to support him. I want him to succeed for America’s sake.

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com