POTUS Trump: "I see thousands outside the White House and now massing on the Lincoln Memorial, it's all over the news; last night I heard Drs. Alexander, McCullough, Thorp & Risch talking about death
from the vaccine & lockdowns on that stage outside the White House fence? I have to tell you the crowd was massive & angry; what do they want?" Aide: "they want public hangings, Sir"
para “Sir, they want most in your past administration and now most in current POTUS Biden’s administration to face a legal tribunal and hung, publicly executed if the courts and judges say they are guilty of killing people with the COVID lockdown lunacy and the mRNA vaccine…these are the chants I am hearing Sir, what should we do?”
POTUS Trump: para “Do we have any wood and rope behind the White House in some shed somewhere? Where is the hot phone? I need to call Dr. Alexander quickly, word is he is driving around DC BIGLY since I was re-elected with a trailer full of wood and reports are of rope trailing behind…call him for me please…I will strongly consider using some of his wood to get this going, let us set it up please so if the courts rule to hang, then I myself will hang some of these malfeasant beasts who killed Americans”…
note, this is a possible conversation Trump will be having soon after being sworn in as the 47th POTUS.
LOL, Paul, you had me going, I thought I must have missed this on the news, the protests at the White House. Then I got to the bottom, and saw this is a possible future. Yes, I hope so.
Doctor it’s highly unlikely but I pray that it’s true