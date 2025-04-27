POTUS Trump! Trump cannot trust these people…Trump faces two damaging OLIGARCHIES IMO…Unelected blackrobes who are disregarding FEDERALIST Papers # 78…yes, an UNELECTED OLIGARCHY, judicial OLIGARCHY, conspiring with a BILLIONAIRE class OLIGARCHY to take down Trump and usurp his power and authority. These BILLIONAIRES are ‘justcome’ Trump sycophants, not true Trump advocates and I caution him, put the wire taps on them, have SECRET SERVICE, FBI, all agencies follow them and hold them on a tight leash…I am telling you some of them are subversive…I will let their actions and names unfold with time. The truth is NEVER too far behind.

FEDERALIST #78:

‘Whoever attentively considers the different departments of power must perceive, that in a government in which they are separated from each other, the judiciary, from the nature of its functions, will always be the least dangerous to the political rights of the constitution; because it will be least in a capacity to annoy or injure them. The executive not only dispenses the honors, but holds the sword of the community. The legislature not only commands the purse, but prescribes the rules by which the duties and rights of every citizen are to be regulated. The judiciary on the contrary has no influence over either the sword or the purse, no direction either of the strength or of the wealth of the society, and can take no active resolution whatever. It may truly be said to have neither force nor will, but merely judgment; and must ultimately depend upon the aid of the executive arm even 5 for the efficacy of its judgments. 6

This simple view of the matter suggests several important consequences. It proves incontestibly that the judiciary is beyond comparison the weakest of the three departments of power; * that it can never attack with success either of the other two; and that all possible care is requisite to enable it to defend itself against their attacks.’

The Federalist No. 78, [28 May 1788]

