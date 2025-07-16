Let me be clear. I worked for POTUS Trump term one and supported him and still do wanting his success. Safety, peace, and fixing wrongs. But I fought CDC and NIH and FDA inside the government and went to war against them and against twisted people within the term one Trump administration people. I today want Trump to succeed (and want society to be balanced and nuanced in your view of him) and I am not one and never was one thinking he had a malevolent hand in bringing the fraud PCR manufactured ‘lie of asymptomatic transmission’ fake non-pandemic (that had we done NOTHING in terms of the deadly response, the isolation, the lockdowns, the sedatives like propofol and midazolam, the deadly Remdesivir, the deadly ventilator, the denial of antibiotics and treatments etc.) most who died would be alive today), and I always argued he had NO role in bringing the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel Sahin Moderna BioNTech et al. transfection LNP delivery platform vaccine; he was badly misled in all things COVID. Trump was.

Can he daddy Trump step back? I think yes. We got to keep working on him. We can live and die bitching and wrenching or we can always keep trying, keep talking, keep sharing etc. Keep hoping. The light will break trough. I sense.

Point is that Trump quickly grew to know that OWS lockdowns failed and killed and that the Malone mRNA vaccine failed, was ineffective, plunged to negative effectiveness, that the vaccinated became infected, that the mRNA vaccine was quickly non-neutralizing, was ‘leaky’ and imperfect, was non-sterilizing and did not stop infection, replication, or transmission. It failed. He knew soon after the vaccine came in 2021 and knows fully now. I am trusting in him and hoping Trump comes clean and reverses all of this. That he ends LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP ACT, that deadly indemnification of vaccine makers and doctors, that he sets up some victim compensation fund for all hurt by his OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine, mandated by Biden et al., that he helps us get accountability and justice for us the people. I do believe in him still. I want him safe and successful.

I do think Trump can get to Rushmore! I do think NOBEL Peace Prize is in order. It is who is doing most for peace at this time. No one comes close.

"I was able to get something approved that, you know, that has proven to have saved a lot of lives," Trump said, ignoring Brody's request to weigh in on the anti-vaccine narrative. "Some people say that I saved 100 million lives worldwide."

Trump knows and that Newsweek article was wrong, content was wrong, flat wrong. Any statement by Trump today and in the past that OWS lockdowns worked and that the mRNA vaccine worked and saved lies is false. He was lied to yet he knows the data and evidence today. So he knows yet continues to praise OWS and mRNA vaccine wrongfully. OWS lockdowns and the Malone mRNA vaccine saved NOT ONE life! Not one! I am hoping he would stand up and deal with this and we are troubled by the appointments at FDA, NIH, CDC, NIAID, HHS etc. for what we see is more of the same. The nation is and has been lied to.

Anyone, HHS, FDA, CDC, Makary, Bhattacharya et al., Prasad, talking bullshit about running new studies to verify things, they are conning us, for any moron with a sub-optimal training in research knows that if the baseline risk, the prevalence in the baseline population, without intervention, is zero or near zero, then you cannot run any study, and clinical study, to detect any difference across intervention arms/groups, and any effort to interpret results will be meaningless. They think we are asses. That is what they think. I challenge Bhattacharya, Makary, Prasad, even RFK Jr. to tell me or us, how the plan to run any study on anything to do with this fraud COVID. Today. They know they can’t. Their job now is to misguide and block. mRNA is here to stay, and their jobs is to ensure this. That is why each was hired, handpicked.

What the hell was Malone trying to do here? For all of this is fraud false. Raed this fraud. Putting Malone on ACIP destroyed ACIP…RFK Jr. made a mistake. With this appointment, makes no sense. To me this was patronage, way more credible qualified people exist, and I do not mean me.

___

