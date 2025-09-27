the greatest para success and saved many lives; that is very very wrong! POTUS Trump knows better and must stop saying this.

let me be clear again, we have not one study, not one case, no example anywhere in the entire world and USA, where any lockdown or Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine saved ONE life, not ONE! That assertion repeated by POTUS Trump remains flat wrong! Always was! OWS lockdowns killed Americans, and those nations that followed and the Malone Moncef, Bancel Bourla Sahin Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine has killed people, never worked to protect the upper airways and it killed. It should have been taken off market day one in Trump’s second term, but Makary and Bhattacharya continue to stare at their navels and pull flint from between their toes…so we have been at a loss…mRNA is here to stay!

see McCullough here, excellent stack as he opines that the assertion that Tylenol is the cause of autism or linked to it is not supported by the evidence and really it was misdirection, duplicity, and an effort to deflect from the harms of vaccines and mRNA vaccine at that…

McCullough’s FOCAL point support him (Huge praise to McCullough):

‘RFK and HHS Staffers cited Prada et al 2025 : 46 studies of women going back to 1996 recalling Tylenol administration during their pregnancy and neuropsychiatric disorders in their children: 27 reported positive association, 9 neutral, and in 4 Tylenol was protective. There was no reporting of parental age, weeks of gestation, maternal vaccination or infection as the clinical indication; there was no information on dose, duration, or coadministered drugs.

RFK and HHS staffers cited Frye et al, Little Rock, Arkansas trial of leucovorin (folinic acid) in 78 autistic children and a similar study by Panda et al, India, of 48 kids, and a combined 2025 analysis showing modest improvement in speech and autism scores.

With a $9 billion annual budget and these data available for years, why hasn’t the CDC done proper acetaminophen studies in pregnancy women and children after vaccination for the outcome of neuropsychiatric disorders. The same question could be asked about leucovorin and large clinical trials in the CDC Autism network where they have 25,000 children afflicted with this disorder? Is $50 million offered up by RFK for autism research enough for such a large problem and so little known?

Virtually every parent of an autistic child I have met knows about the importance of folic acid supplementation in the form of methylated folate or folinic acid (leucovorin) to bypass the common MTHFR mutation. Dr. Oz said the package label for leucovorin would be updated with some information on these small studies. I wonder if he knew parents and their doctors had been using leucovorin for years.’

Autism Press Briefing: Vaccines, Amish, Tylenol, and Leucovorin (Folinic Acid)

Prada D, Ritz B, Bauer AZ, Baccarelli AA. Evaluation of the evidence on acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental disorders using the Navigation Guide methodology. Environ Health. 2025 Aug 14;24(1):56. doi: 10.1186/s12940-025-01208-0. PMID: 40804730; PMCID: PMC12351903.

Frye, R., Slattery, J., Delhey, L. et al. Folinic acid improves verbal communication in children with autism and language impairment: a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial. Mol Psychiatry 23, 247–256 (2018). https://doi.org/10.1038/mp.2016.168

Panda PK, Sharawat IK, Saha S, Gupta D, Palayullakandi A, Meena K. Efficacy of oral folinic acid supplementation in children with autism spectrum disorder: a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Eur J Pediatr. 2024 Nov;183(11):4827-4835. doi: 10.1007/s00431-024-05762-6. Epub 2024 Sep 7. PMID: 39243316.

