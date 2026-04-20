Trump does not realize Iran is rag-dolling him, and by extension our military, USA and humiliating us…because we joined in something we had no basis to, we attacked Iran…Iran did not attack USA and we have lost soldiers and blood and treasure wrongfully…now Trump is saying whole of Iran will be blown up…threatens all bridges and power plants…I am sorry Mr. President but you are sounding rattled and you must not be. A President does not speak like this to the international community. I stand by you, I stand by USA first and our flag, our military but this Iran mess is unraveling by the hour. Please end it, please declare it over on US’s side and leave, bring our troops home. Iran has prepared for this for 50 years, we will need to kill 90 million Iranians before they surrender. They will martyr themselves before they give up. Please understand this is not Iraq. I want none of our troops harmed for this battle that is not ours to fight. Please safeguard our troops and find a peace deal. Long live USA!

LEAK: TRUMP GRIPPED WITH FEAR

'I WILL BLOW UP THE WHOLE COUNTRY'

THREATENS POWER PLANTS, BRIDGES

HORMUZ STANDSTILL

IRAN FLEXES CONTROL

USA HUMILIATION

Trump:

‘NO MORE MR NICE GUY’

Trump says US will ‘knock out every power plant & bridge in Iran’ to end regime’s ‘killing machine’ if deal is not made’

I am actually stunned and embarrassed. I wanted and wat Trump to succeed and look good and win always…I even wanted him on Rushmore but this is a catastrophic clusterfuck of a hot mess he put us in due to drunkard Hegseth et al. He was told NOT to do this.

There is only ONE course of action…ONE…

take an off-ramp, leave, stop this, bring our troops home safely. Iran cannot hit USA, cannot damage USA, and we always be prepared…but we don’t go attacking people for other people’s shit…and get our peoples killed…Iran was not an imminent threat and did not attack USA, we did wrong here and so bring our troops home…we lost. sometimes you do lose. we were wrong in Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, here…just stop…stop the greed for their oil we have said we have our own and need no one’s, so leave. let Iranians handle their business. their regime change, stop the fetish with their oil and resources. it is about their oil. access to it. Like Venezuela’s oil. Stop! Focus on USA and our homeland and our problems, our suffering peoples.

Fire drunkards Kash Patel and Hegseth now!

Poll: Trump’s approval rating hits second-term low as Americans sour on the economy and Iran war

Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of inflation, according to an NBC News Decision Desk Poll, with some cracks emerging in his GOP support.

Behind Trump’s Public Bravado on the War, He Grapples With His Own Fears

The president’s impulsive style has never before been tested during a sustained military conflict; ruminating on Jimmy Carter

‘NO MORE MR NICE GUY’

Trump says US will ‘knock out every power plant & bridge in Iran’ to end regime’s ‘killing machine’ if deal is not made