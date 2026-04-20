Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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VICTORIASPANGLER6591's avatar
VICTORIASPANGLER6591
14m

You have finally joined Tucker, Green and Owen’s. Chi Ching.

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
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Citizen
just now

The second term of Trump will perhaps go down as one of the biggest mistakes in the history of the United States.

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