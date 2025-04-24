no room for error here, they know they must not and cannot do that and if it turns out any data from government turns up in the wrong place and person in future, we must jail them, I do not care, jail the DOGE people, I want them jailed. I am equal opportunity, these bitches know not to do that, but I know they will try! They were not up in that data for no reason. wager me. and then will say ‘ooppss, a mistake’…no no no…