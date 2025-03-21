POTUS Trump, keep an eye on this union...'China and Russia Unite Behind Iran in Challenge to Trump’s Plans'; be careful POTUS Trump for they could hand Iran the bomb! China and Russia joined Iran in
denouncing US sanctions and backed efforts to restore a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran that President Donald Trump abandoned in his first term and now wants to replace.
Why do people think killing 400 civilians in 24hrs in Yemen is just fine, they were trying to protest the genocide in Gaza, we all want that to stop. Trump gave Netanyahu the green light to blow the shit out of the civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Trump is being called the anti peace President. If he hits Iran there will be war with them and Israel will get blown away, Iran has a better military than Israel does. Plus it's going to be a really bad look for Trump because him and his donors sanctioned it.
Instead of bombing Yemen and threatening to bomb Iran, I'd like to see Trump tell Israel that they aren't getting any more money from the US if they don't stop bombing Gaza, let food/aid in, and keep up to their end of the bargain as it relates to the cease-fire. If Trump were to do that, then Yemen would stand down and allow boats through.