that is it, he lost, and I think the only election Trump won was 2024! I think Hilary won in 2016 by a nose but won, but they gave it to Trump asked her to concede, as only he, after studying him, he was CHOSEN, only he would bring the fraud fake non-pandemic and lock society down and bring the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine; they knew he would fall for it…and he did, he felt many would die and wanted to save them! but he did not lose 2020, he lost…the lockdowns hurt him! complete. alike the statements that lockdowns and mRNA vaccine save lives, that is a pure duplicitous concocted lie, there is zero, no evidence that OWS lockdowns or mRNA saved any lives. they killed! I support Trump but I speak my mind…he lost 2020…both parties steal votes when they can. I think Hilary legitimately won in 2016. by a little. she said so. Lockdowns and all the COVID response (vaccine) costed him in 2020. he lost legitimately. The truth is needed…