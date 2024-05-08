POTUS Trump moved to exit from WHO in pandemic 2020 and I was there & from mid 2020 he made his move & Biden INC. reversed this! I know, have been told on INSIDE, 45 will withdraw from WHO officially
This time it will be done quick, fast, and bullet proofed...WHO will reform and fix its corruption and revamp FIRST, its the ONLY way Trump will even look at them; MONEY will be pulled fast!
I have been told (on anonymity) that Trump will withdraw all funding from WHO as soon as elected and this time will codify it. Discussions already on deck.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Withdrawing funds from WHO is not the same as withdrawing from WHO. When Trump PARTIALLY defunded WHO, he then gave twice as much to GAVI, a major funder of WHO. So that looks like twinkletoes nonsense to me.
Withdrawing from WHO is not the same as withdrawing from the UN, which is what actually needs to happen. Has he committed to doing that? If not, why not? Has he committed to banning all mRNA and DNA "vaccines" from use in humans and animals in the US? If not, why not?
There is a bill before the Congress of the US, the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023. People can pound on the Congress to pass it with the necessary supermajority at PreventGenocide2030.org. It's easy. It's quick. It's essential.
Please, Paul, let people know how important this is.
WHO is a sideshow, at best. The UN is fixing to adopt the deadly Pact for the Future on September 23, 2024, instituting a world tyranny. That is where the action is.
Focusing on WHO is like putting a band aid on a compound fracture, as the inestimable Connie Shields of Unlock Alberta points out.
If Trump is bemused and misled, how is he a credible leader? But if he is not bemused and misled, then why is he not focusing on the UN, rather than being deflected into a non-essential issue?
We are talking about the survival of humanity and the US within it. Where is the vision and the leadership?
Link.(Ted Gunderson, former FBI heas) was POISONED for exposing the TRUTH about CHEMTRAILS)
"Make NO DOUBT about it" - that the WEF/WHO and UN are MAJOR HIGH LEVEL CRIMINAL TERRORISTS, and they ALL should be classified, - not just as TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS, (no different than AL-QAEDA, Abu Nidal, Taliban et al.) they should ALL have a BOUNTY or REWARD placed on their heads for capture.
These terrorists are
RESPONSIBLE for both a global plan of "safe and effective" fraudulent GENOCIDE (CoVid bioweapon jab) including OTHER harmful toxic and POISON plans, as well as the deliberate plan to SABOTAGE ALL free people on our planet.
Especially PAST FREEDOM LOVING western DEMOCRACIES such as Canada, USA, UK, Mexico via a multi-fauceted sabotage plan to CAPTURE and kill (depopulation) not just the human body and remove. ALL basic body autonomy, (you will be jabbed with their poison) ..... but also to CONTROL every human brain with extensive multi fauceted advanced technologies to CONTROL erase your memories and essentially turn you into an unthinking zombie.
Resist and be loud about it, and you will be MURDERED.
Four EXAMPLES
Just ask the DEAD like 1. Ted Gunderson (Former head of FBI who went public with toxic spraying aka CHEMTRAILS who was poisoned), 2. Dr. Andreas Noack (who exposed the graphene in the safe and effective bioweapon jab who was BRUTALLY murdered within days of exposing it) 3. Brandy Vaughn (the MERCK insider who exposed the toxic harms planned into all vaccines and was terrorized before her murder).4. The two recent BOEING insiders now dead exposed for corruption.
If that scares you, it should not.
Denying the truth and looking away WILL GET YOU and your entire family a d all future ancestors either DEAD or living as a slave . The decision YOU make is not just about you, but all of humanity!
It should MOTIVATE you to get off your ass and FIGHT this BS plan if global psychopath thugs that include ALL USA PRESIDENTS since Nixon that sold their souls to the devil.
If you are naive and can read a book, read
"The Trance-Formation of America" by Cathy O'Brian (CIA escapee)
"The Indoctrinated Brain" by Dr. Michael Nehls
"The Psychology of Totalitarianism:
Desmet
Or, even from the Nazi thug himself Klaus Schwab- "The Great Reset."
I SAY FIGHT and RISE UP!!!!! (with emphasis)
ALTHOUGH THESE THUGS LIKE SCHWAB, GATES, BOURLA, FARRAR are in bed with CHINA and CIA DARK OPS and global POLITICIANS in literally every country, WE THE PEACEFUL AND FREDOM LOVING PEOPLE OF THE WORLD OUTNUMBER THEY BADLY .
CONSIDER THIS.
WE ARE ABOUT 8 BILLION PEOPLE .
EVEN IF THEY had bought and corrupted ONE PERCENT of the planet they would only have 80 MILLION PEOPLE .
I SAY THEIR CORRUPT THUG CLUB IS FAR LESS THAN 80 MILLION.
WORSE , WHEN AND IF WE THE PEOPLE RISE UP and let them know and realize that WE ARE COMING FOR THEM they will retreat and run.
Do NOT LET THE TAIL WAG THE DOG!
FIGHT AND DEMONSTRATE and put the fear of God into these EVIL THUGS .
VETERAN
https://youtu.be/fBEk--TuDxU?feature=shared