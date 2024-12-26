get to stage of criminal acts before we deport…if this is the plan by Homan et al. then we are being snowed AGAIN. I do not think Trump is screwing us, I trust him, I trust that he will shut down mRNA vaccines for he needs no studies or data or meetings…he has it all…available…he must instruct Kennedy Jr. et al. to pull it, mRNA in the first hour of being sworn in. Case closed. Short of this means we are being played. I do not want to believe this.

Trump’s legacy is on the line, and he must not play this time. For example, the choice for SG, Surgeon General is very troubling. It makes no sense, that is not the optimal best pick for SG for USA today after near 5 years of COVID madness and deadly OWS and mRNA vaccines…and we are waiting to see who is confirmed and what happens next. We the people who voted will go back to vote in 2 years. We will get it right.

POTUS must 1) reverse LIABILITY Protection under PREP Act and allow us to sue them all linked to COVID and mRNA vaccine and medical doctors 2) implement a victim compensation fund for all hurt from OWS lockdowns and Malone t al. mRNA vaccine 3) end the Child 1986 vaccine injury act indemnifying vaccine makers etc. 4) must close Northern and Southern borders for a ‘season’ and mass deport all illegals 5) hold to account all who did wrong in the COVID fraud and mRNA vaccine fraud…these must be done hour one of his new administration…all data etc. is already in hand.

We fought for Trump and shielded him from media attack for the failures of OWS and the mRNA vaccine, that will end if we are played. And the persons with the expertise are not the ones being nominated and so those being nominated will need to deal with very serious expert people if they think they are going to play us. Bobby Jr included. We want this fixed, and we want accountability and punishment and justice. And we want none, zero, no ‘2nd generation’, no ‘new and improved’, none of it, mRNA vaccine. None! Bobby Jr. went silent when he endorsed Trump. It was unacceptable. We saw that. I like him. I understand politics and the game but that was unacceptable. We are waiting for the right thing to be done. We want if courts show that people linked to COVID and the mRNA vaccines did wrong to cause deaths recklessly and knowingly, and judges say hang, we want them hung and fast. All. We will act based on what judges, courts, juries say. We follow law.