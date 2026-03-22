‘The United States will destroy Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully opened within 48 hours, US President Donald Trump threatened in a Truth Social post on Saturday night.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS,” Trump wrote.’

Donald Trump threatens to strike Iran power plants over Hormuz ultimatum | The Jerusalem Post

Devastatingly, Iranian missiles slammed into Israeli apartments yesterday…developing. We pray for no loss of life, no harm, on all sides, we pray this ends now. No loss of Iranian, Israeli, or American lives. I pray for POTUS Trump’s clarity of thinking. That his decisions be guided by God for the win-win best for all involved and that he negotiates a peace deal. That our troops are safe. That all are safe.

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