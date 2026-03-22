Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

Never, ever forget: what Trump **says** and what Trump actually *does* or *can do* are quite often diametrically opposed. Recently Trump said that he will "... obliterate Iran's power plants". Iran responded - (paraphrasing) "Do that and watch as we obliterate YOUR facilities!"

Trump's Narcissistic, Texas-sized ego demands that he carries out his threat against Iran. Trump's generals, as well as many Middle East nations, will tell Trump to "STHU, PUT A CORK IN IT!!!"

The US inability to defend against Iranian missile strikes has already been amply demonstrated - many times over! Therefore, massive retaliatory strikes are something that neither the generals nor other regional countries wish or can afford to occur.

Some of these countries have already had to declare force majeure, being unable to deliver gas/oil. This will exact a heavy toll on their economy, not to mention damage to infrastructure, injuries and deaths. From experience, they KNOW that the US cannot stop the missiles - not all of them.

What will Trump do in the end? Who knows - it's very hard to predict the mind of a sociopath.

Based on my premise (the Globalist agenda which Trump is supporting), one way or another he will pursue whatever *escalates* the situation, if not with this then with something else. Stay tuned ...

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GKB's avatar
GKB
1h

It would seem that the (self-proclaimed) greatest president to ever exist in American history does not understand that the Strait of Hormuz is open for business to non belligerents. The state of Iran has opened a Toll Booth, US Petrodollars are not a form of accepted currency at this time.

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