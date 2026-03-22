POTUS Trump must be taken seriously & do not underestimate he means what he says: "Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Iran's power plants if Hormuz strait not fully opened "If Iran doesn’t FULLY
OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time the US will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS," Trump wrote." but do not forget Houthi
‘The United States will destroy Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully opened within 48 hours, US President Donald Trump threatened in a Truth Social post on Saturday night.
“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS,” Trump wrote.’
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Donald Trump threatens to strike Iran power plants over Hormuz ultimatum | The Jerusalem Post
Devastatingly, Iranian missiles slammed into Israeli apartments yesterday…developing. We pray for no loss of life, no harm, on all sides, we pray this ends now. No loss of Iranian, Israeli, or American lives. I pray for POTUS Trump’s clarity of thinking. That his decisions be guided by God for the win-win best for all involved and that he negotiates a peace deal. That our troops are safe. That all are safe.
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Never, ever forget: what Trump **says** and what Trump actually *does* or *can do* are quite often diametrically opposed. Recently Trump said that he will "... obliterate Iran's power plants". Iran responded - (paraphrasing) "Do that and watch as we obliterate YOUR facilities!"
Trump's Narcissistic, Texas-sized ego demands that he carries out his threat against Iran. Trump's generals, as well as many Middle East nations, will tell Trump to "STHU, PUT A CORK IN IT!!!"
The US inability to defend against Iranian missile strikes has already been amply demonstrated - many times over! Therefore, massive retaliatory strikes are something that neither the generals nor other regional countries wish or can afford to occur.
Some of these countries have already had to declare force majeure, being unable to deliver gas/oil. This will exact a heavy toll on their economy, not to mention damage to infrastructure, injuries and deaths. From experience, they KNOW that the US cannot stop the missiles - not all of them.
What will Trump do in the end? Who knows - it's very hard to predict the mind of a sociopath.
Based on my premise (the Globalist agenda which Trump is supporting), one way or another he will pursue whatever *escalates* the situation, if not with this then with something else. Stay tuned ...
It would seem that the (self-proclaimed) greatest president to ever exist in American history does not understand that the Strait of Hormuz is open for business to non belligerents. The state of Iran has opened a Toll Booth, US Petrodollars are not a form of accepted currency at this time.