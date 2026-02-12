POTUS Trump must ensure TODAY, today, that he fires Pom Pom Bambi, fire Patel, & release ALL names in the Epstein files, ALL, un-redact ALL, let Americans see all the men who were putting their penis
into the anuses and vaginas of American little boys and girls & sodomizing them, forcing sex and rape and abuse on them, let us see all! Bring down PMs, MPs, congresspersons, senators, Presidents, all
And once the courts rule that they raped these children, 100%, and with the killers linked to the COVID fraud, the deadly lockdowns, the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine, then hang them all together, all! All!
I continue to stand with POTUS Trump! I am calling on him to fix this Epstein madness and the fraud mRNA madness! Fire whom you must.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
___
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
RESOLVX HEALTH; To my subscribers, followers on substack, I have looked at these products & I am now supporting this company RESOLVX HEALTH and its range of good products & ask you to consider them;
The main objective of RESOLVX HEALTH is to bring to market the most advanced health products using only the finest and purest ingredients. Key is for people to take control of their health…
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
RESOLVX HEALTH
Also:
As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
help us get Justice POTUS Trump!
say it ain't so...hopefully this is bullshit reporting...https://www.axios.com/2026/02/12/trump-polling-approval-biden-democrats