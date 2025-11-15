Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Adriana
6m

Who benefits? 🤣 Banks. They thrive on interests. While people are life time slaves and never owners.

Lewis Coleman
5m

A 50 year mortgage is just another tightening of the screws of the slave state

