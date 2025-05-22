members, and the mentally insane to come into our Country totally unchecked and unvetted.“ “It wasn’t his idea to Open the Border, and almost destroy our Country, and cost us Hundreds of Billions of Dollars to get criminals out of our Country, and go through the process we are going through now. It was the people that knew he was cognitively impaired, and that took over the Autopen. They stole the Presidency of the United States, and put us in Great Danger. This is TREASON at the Highest Level!”

‘Joe Biden was not for Open Borders, he never talked about Open Borders, where criminals of all kinds, shapes, and sizes, can flow into our Country at will. It wasn’t his idea to Open the Border, and almost destroy our Country, and cost us Hundreds of Billions of Dollars to get criminals out of our Country, and go through the process we are going through now. It was the people that knew he was cognitively impaired, and that took over the Autopen. They stole the Presidency of the United States, and put us in Great Danger. This is TREASON at the Highest Level! They did it to destroy our Country. The Joe Biden that everybody knew would never allow drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally insane to come into our Country totally unchecked and unvetted. All anyone has to do is look up his record. Something very severe should happen to these Treasonous Thugs that wanted to destroy our Country, but couldn’t, because I came along. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’

John Fredericks also weighed in:

By John Fredericks

Trump: Biden's “Treasonous Thugs...Stole the Presidency”

Biden Administration Exposed: Trump Courageously Calls Out Border Crisis Architects

WASHINGTON, D.C -- President Donald Trump boldly exposed the truth behind America's border crisis Tuesday, calling out the unelected operatives who hijacked decision-making during Joe Biden's presidency and put American lives at risk.



In a powerful Truth Social message, Trump revealed how Biden's declining cognitive state was exploited by staffers who implemented radical open border policies that Biden himself had never advocated for during his five decades in politics.



"Joe Biden was not for open borders, he never talked about open borders, where criminals of all kinds, shapes, and sizes, can flow into our Country at will," Trump declared, defending the American people's right to know who was truly making decisions. "It wasn't his idea to open the border, and almost destroy our country, and cost us hundreds of billions of dollars."



Trump courageously named the real threat:



"It was the people who knew he was cognitively impaired, and that took over the Autopen. They stole the Presidency of the United States and put us in great danger."

___

