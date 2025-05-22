Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
laura's avatar
laura
31mEdited

I used to think they weren't poisoning our food to make us sick..."𝐛𝐮𝐭" this changed everything.... https://t.co/RwMUzq4QE6

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
s r's avatar
s r
39m

Absolutely 💯! Investigation must be done to drill down to the elites in control who puppeteers these auto pen operators.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture