Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun's avatar
Thomas A Braun
5m

I don't believe he truly believes that today! Early on he was Bs'd by Fauci and etc and tried to raise questions and was shut down! He may recite that to keep Big Pharma off his back. He knows they are evil. He is 100% in RFK Jr backyard and the transforming of sick care to a true health care system is in the works. If you read AP articles you know that Big Medicine still is pushing hard to discredit RFK Jr. Bernie and gang are at it constantly. Much money to be lost if we fix the sick care system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ricardo Padilla's avatar
Ricardo Padilla
29m

Trump has become a puppet of the pharmaceutical mafia or always was. I voted for him, but I wonder if he was part of the Epstein files he wants redacted or dismissed as a hoax. Hope he changes course soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture