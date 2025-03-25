& that Russia may have been listening in on his calls…tapping his phone…as expected…tapping SIGNAL…I am 100% certain, in my little me self, that Russia and China and others listened in on that call Hegseth led with Vance and Witkoff and Wiles and Rubio et al. 100%. Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) agrees with people like me. We as mere civilians are not stupid.

It may also be that it was shared among our enemies and that had our pilots made any mistakes, by an inch, that the enemy in that set of bombings would have slaughtered our military pilots and taken them…maybe they knew and were waiting…

thank God our pilots are so very good and this went off successful based on THEIR skills…the military were lucky this time and because of their skills and the like…good God, they were actually placed in harm’s way by the gang of 18 you appointed…our military is now in a position where it cannot trust Hegseth to lead them…this guy is a child…playing ‘house’…these are children playing in an adult game…

The FBI must look into this, and we call on Kash Patel to ensure this is carefully examined.

‘Russian military hackers have targeted the messaging app at the centre of the White House group chat fiasco , raising further fears about the security of US secret communications.

Researchers at Google found cyber attackers linked to the Kremlin’s military intelligence agency had sought to gain access to Signal accounts in Ukraine and were likely to use the techniques on other targets to snoop on conversations.’

‘Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said there’s “no doubt” that Russia and China were monitoring the U.S. officials’ devices used for a war plan text chat.

“I will guarantee you, 99.99 percent with confidence, Russia and China are monitoring those two phones,” Bacon told CNN’s Manu Raju. “So I just think it’s a security violation, and there’s no doubt that Russia and China saw this stuff within hours of the actual attacks on Yemen or the Houthis.”’

and Russia et al. may have also listened in on the US Yemen/Houthi bombing plans as laid out by Hegseth…this gets so outrageous as you learn more… I am a little person, yet I ask, that I would expect the US would do the same and tap any such similar person’s phone inside the US…par for the course…and yes, it is a cat and mouse game…but did this happen? Have they used SIGNAL, morons that they are it seems, since you brought them in, school kids it seems, and have world leaders, their spy agencies etc. been listening in on all US calls, calls to you, on your plans etc.? Did these idiots not know that the information is classified? How could all 18 on that call, that not ONE, not ONE knew this was a violation? All 18 can make the same serious lapses in judgement? Was this deliberate to subvert you knowing Goldberg would bring it forward and eventually it would look catastrophic on you? Is this a plan to take you down POTUS Trump? This is why you must take lead now in this, fire some people, and tighten ship. Bring in serious adults now in some of those role…not FOX people…there are good people who will serve under you…loyalty is important, but you have placed dingbats around you, real blockheads. Had Iran, Houthis and other bad actors intercepted the calls, they could have ambushed the plan, shot down out pilots, taken the hostage, and killed them, tortured them in the streets of Yemen…

I hope POTUS Trump you understand how serious this is and was. Do not sluff this off. You did not do this, they did, but it will hurt you in polls. If the Democrats take the house next year, they will call for hearings and they could impeach you…and others. Be careful Sir. They have not stopped, and I think there are subversives ‘in the house’…

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth MUST be fired POTUS Trump, now! This is devastating & what I reported today based on The Atlantic reporting; FIRE Him, it is unacceptable, do NOT tell us about the