Trump humiliates Vance, Rubio to their faces while floating key aide for president

“We have breaking news. We have breaking news. He was better than these two guys,” Trump told reporters of Miller’s performance.

Turning to his chief of staff, Trump asked, “do you want to run for president?”

Trump on Stephen Miller: He was better than these two guys. Do you want to run for president? pic.twitter.com/0D6r2oBEnn — Acyn (@Acyn) November 20, 2026

Before Miller spoke at the news conference, Trump referred to his chief of staff as “the most powerful man in the world.”

Miller then argued that Trump’s second term is the most successful of any president.

Dhillon calls out bigotry, antisemitism in MAGA...

Harmeet Dhillon calls out bigotry, antisemitism within MAGA movement

Dhillon: ‘We need to have a reckoning about what it means to be a Republican, what it means to be an American’

Huge praise Harmeet

Who is the man in front of Hegseth ensuring he put money muscle on Senate members? This man has more power than Trump. in US government.