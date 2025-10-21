Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Why wouldn't Trump free Diddy? He just freed George Santos who was convicted after pleading guilty to charges of committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft as part of a years-long scheme, which Santos used to prey upon the campaign finance system and his own Republican party, donors and family members to enrich himself.

Santos was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Santos served 6 months and Trump commuted his sentence and set him free.

"Its all a big club..." - George Carlin

I wish Trump would pardon Edward Snowden who truly is an American patriot.

