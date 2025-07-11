POTUS Trump to visit Texas area devastated by flood, this is great show of support & praise to Trump for this, we need acute focus on this for this was devastating can happen anywhere! Praise to Trump
First Lady FLOTUS Melania to accompany POTUS Trump & this is needed, the loss of life is unreal and the many dead children, it is so horrible, painful for families, we mourn with them;
Trump heads to Texas after catastrophic flooding, avoiding criticism he's heaped on other governors
First lady Melania Trump is expected to join him to tour affected areas.
Tremendous move! Tremendous support and act of benevolence here and compassion now as it is needed. The right balance. And it must be genuine. Thank you POTUS Trump.
