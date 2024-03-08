POTUS TRUMP, URGENT message to you: Stop saying the COVID mRNA technology gene mRNA vaccine (Malone, Bourla, Bancel) was successful, it was NOT! It killed! Stop saying the lockdowns saved lives
Lockdowns, school closures KILLED! Stop it now! Stop it! It is ridiculous & misguided to keep saying it! You must if re-elected 1)CLOSE the US border & deport every single illegal last 30 years
2)any illegal who presents at a US consulate with a US passport (born in US) etc. can be let back in once they did not commit rape, murder, were pedophiles etc.
3)Executive order reversing LIABILITY PROTECTION (PREP ACT) for vaccine makers, medical doctors, government agencies and officials etc. Make it retroactive to March 2020
4)Set up a VICTIM compensation fund for all harmed by the COVID lunatic lockdowns and Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine. Acute focus on our soldiers, police, nurses etc.
5)Disband the CDC’s VAERS vaccine reporting system, it is a fraud, and set up a new acute surveillance system tracking (orienting, tabulating, characterizing adverse data) that is long-term.
6)Aggressively go after all who did wrong in COVID (bringing the fake PCR induced non-pandemic), the deadly lockdowns, and the mRNA technology mRNA vaccine that is deadly.
Please commit to these.
The jab was developed on Trump’s watch but it’s not as though he personally toiled in the basement of the White House creating it. Stop taking responsibility for it. It was created by people who hate the average person and wanted to see great numbers of us dead. I just heard about another young mom in her 30s who has stage 4 breast cancer. This is what the Covid jab is doing. Killing off the young and old.
He’s delusional if he believes the “C-vaxx is being used to help beat Cancer.” Very disappointing and make me not trust him.