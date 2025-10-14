exists (never ever did, no clinical or research) to support this contention and being the POTUS tells people it is ok to do as he did, what his physician and WH released, and this is wrong given the flu shot and mRNA vaccine do not work and the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine harms.

First, again, do not come here to cup stones, wash them or lather them…this is strict balls to the wall honesty…we talk science. We talk news as it is. I am not the traditional substacker looking for RFK Jr. HHS jobs or call outs and donor money…I am not the routine Freedom Fighter. I lost all in my fight with a select few. I will stand on my own if I need to and I do. I am not a Malone like character with ass up in the air puckered up groveling, having harmed people with his technology and silence, and on my knees like the heads of our health agencies. Sell out people. Sold America out!

Did the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales coerce the WH and the physician to make this announcement to help mRNA sales?

We know the flu shot is a waste of time and worthless.

and

Tenforde MW, Weber ZA, Yang DH, DeSilva MB, Dascomb K, Irving SA, Naleway AL, Gaglani M, Fireman B, Lewis N, Zerbo O, Goddard K, Timbol J, Hansen JR, Grisel N, Arndorfer J, McEvoy CE, Essien IJ, Rao S, Grannis SJ, Kharbanda AB, Natarajan K, Ong TC, Embi PJ, Ball SW, Dunne MM, Kirshner L, Wiegand RE, Dickerson M, Patel P, Ray C, Flannery B, Garg S, Adams K, Klein NP. Influenza vaccine effectiveness against influenza-A-associated emergency department, urgent care, and hospitalization encounters among U.S. adults, 2022-2023. J Infect Dis. 2023 Dec 2:jiad542. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiad542. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38041853.

We know the COVID vaccine failed and harms. We know. Definitively.

Moreover, no proper RCT was done as it would have been declarative on this. Now because baseline risk is effectively ZERO, no such studies can be done and if HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH morons tell you they would be soon running studies, they are lying to you, duplicitous. Tell them fuck off. It cannot be done. NOT. Prasad and Makary know this. Jay knows this. It’s all a scam now to help mainstream and expand mRNA vaccine. It is why they got those positions. We the people are being lied to and harmed by these peoples.

Please comment and let us explore and unpack ‘why did the POTUS take these shots if he did as announced, and why was it necessary for the WH and his physician to tell us this?’ What was THEIR objective? for they do NOTHING without an objective. What was it? There is a reason why we do everything. There is a reason why we were told in media about POTUS Trump’s flu and COVID shots (assuming the reporting was accurate so let us guard against omissions and commissions etc.). Was it to boost sales of mRNA vaccine? I do not think POTUS Trump would be party to that but others would be yet how could he not understand how powerful that information could be as a DRIVER? Please share your thoughts.

I stand by POTUS Trump and support him, I have not wavered, and I want him to be successful and to be safe and I am very worried for his health if he did take the shot again. Look at his eyes, no one has commented but his right eye IMO after the shots were released (and it may be that he took them) has closed a bit…there is something not right about it and many are afraid to comment but it may be that Trump was harmed by the COVID Malone Bancel Moderna Pfizer et al. vaccine he may have prior taken. I think he was. Was Trump harmed? Did these devils, these mephistos coerce him and he took it and was harmed, suffering consequences now?

If POTUS Trump did take this vaccine and was given by his WH doctor, then as per NH, PM etc., the “President just received a deadly, cardiotoxic, neurotoxic, genotoxic, and carcinogenic gene-transfer injection.”

Again, his choice to make but the implications are huge for this, the symbolism can cause massive coercion, as people do trust POTUS T, and this can be catastrophic to follow suit given the damage the COVID vaccines have done. I am at a loss as to why this was done.

The flu shot and COVID vaccines are plagued with negative effectiveness (massive near immediate waning of immunity and the vaccinated is at increased risk of infection/re-infection) and original antigenic sin, viral immune escape, and harm, that’s all…skews to harm, no benefit. His physician and WH knows this and he 47, knows this. They all do. Why would they make this announcement or allow this to be made in his name? What was the value to the nation? There was absolutely no benefit to that announcement other than you too go take your shots and the result can be harms if and when the public follows suit and do get harmed as they did before taking the shots, so what was the WH and physician thinking?

Hulscher, McCullough, Leake et al. are correct in indicating that announcement was more of a political stunt, or symbolic gesture? a marketing stunt to increase and boost mRNA vaccine sales for Pfizer and Moderna? what do you think? did POTUS T know that this information would be released?

Hulscher et al. on the released information:

‘The memo, signed by Dr. Sean Barbabella, D.O., Physician to the President , states the injections were given “in preparation for upcoming international travel.” However, no photographic evidence or video documentation of the immunizations has been provided, prompting questions as to whether this was a symbolic gesture of compliance rather than a verified medical act.

If indeed administered, this would mean the President just received a deadly , cardiotoxic, neurotoxic, genotoxic, and carcinogenic gene-transfer injection .”

Not one, no, ZERO randomized controlled trials (RCTs) were done by Pfizer &

But his WH and physician are very badly wrong here with this COVID vaccine and flu vaccine and the announcement.

POTUS Trump’s physician and WH was 100% wrong to tell nation he took ANOTHER mRNA vaccine & flu shot, WRONG!

POTUS Trump’s physician and WH was 100% WRONG, very WRONG to come to media to tell Americans that he took another COVID Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine and the flu shot! Americans, parents will push it one their children, seniors, all sorts of people will now take it coerced by POTUS’s decision. He has the top doctors and scientists so he must be correct right? They must be correct right? Him now taking it shows it’s good right? But look, its Makary, Oz etc. at FDA etc.…just blockheads. People given lofty jobs without the acumen, depth, knowledge and certainly no care for the health and well-being of the public to sit there silent on this.

RFK Jr., Makary et al. as heads of our health agencies involved with these vaccines are shameful, IMO they have done tremendous damage, should have never gotten those posts for more damage has been done with them on tap in those jobs…just useless and now to be silent and allow the POTUS’s WH and physician to say this and then stay silent? For a job? oh you play 5-D chess? That’s bullshit and you all know it! RFK Jr., how could you sellout this way? How could you be silent after that announcement and I know 100% that this is wrong and that the mRNA vaccine harms. That announcement is catastrophic for it will coerce people to follow suit. This is devastating to the nation! There is no rationale for this, no medical, scientific, clinical, data, NOTHING to support this and while it is his PERSONAL decision as POTUS to make, in his position (and this being conveyed to us) he will contribute to Americans taking these 2 shots when we have no evidence they work and actual body of evidence that the COVID mRNA shot actually harms…so this is so very baffling and concerning! I have no sound explanation…none!

What is the next move RFK Jr. and Makary and Bhattacharya and Prasad and Oz et al.? What? You are going to hold a presser saying the mRNA vaccine is ‘safe and effective’? since POTUS took it? and you were wrong BEFORE? will you give back the donor money you got fighting against the mRNA vaccine? Then? That you just came to realize this? The reality is that you will need show us the data and evidence you will be using to tell us that drivel, that specious corrupt tripe, and we all know there is NONE, no data, except a landscape of death.

___

