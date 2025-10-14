Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Kirk Moore, MD
The US Navy Captain that administered the bioweapon, or had it administered, should be released of his duty and lose his pension--this is medical malpractice in action. There is ZERO indication to give ANYONE a Covid bioweapon, much less give it to someone that has already had the disease and survived it!

Primum non nocere
To me, all of this still goes back to the concept of mandated medicine, informed consent and primum non nocere.

The N=1

If Trump has been truly informed of the mRNA risk by his treating physician and is stupid enough to take the shot, then that's his choice. It's definitely not primum non nocere but he took it by choice, not mandate. So that's (unfortunately) OK by me.

Everyone focuses way way to much on the science. Even if the mRNA death shots were perfect with no side effects and 100% efficacy, blah blah... statistical garbage thrown in... blah blah blah... I would still pound the "no mandate, informed choice drum"; the N=1.

Public health utilitarianism is to medicine what communism is to a government. Both replace the N=1 with the necessity of the greater good (gotta kill some people to save some people and equity among the populace is more important than individual equality, respectively).

The ONLY way to reconcile the vaccine and public health issue is to remove the decisions from anyone other than the individual... N=1.

Statistics, following the science, public health, politicians and even Trump lack the reconciliatory capability. It CANNOT be reconciled by the will of the many.

Only the N=1

