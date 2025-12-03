This was such an epic devastating conspiration that today we still have no idea of the all the players and implications! But one thing is for sure, this being that COVID was NOT real, it was 100% fraud fake NON-pandemic, an emergency at best, but really a BAD flu season, that no lockdowns were ever needed, that no mRNA vaccine was ever needed, that no mRNA vaccine that could not get to the respiratory mucosa out of the systemic compartment, was needed, could have ever worked, that no mRNA vaccine that was ‘imperfect’ and leaky, that drove viral immune escape, that was non-neutralizing and plunged to negative effectiveness near immediate, that did not STERILIZE the pathogen (did not stop infection or transmission), that the medical policy response is what killed most people and most would be alive today who died, had we done NOTHING!

It is what we did, in response, our inept criminal medical doctors, hospitals, CEOs etc., with the fake fraud over-cycled PCR ‘process’ that was 95% false-positive, the isolation, the dehydration and malnourishment of our elderly high-risk peoples, the abuse, the physical torture, the strapping down, the aloneness of our elderly, the denial of antibiotics that was needed often for bacterial pneumonia secondary to any viral infection (as in The Spanish Flu 1918 etc.), the sheer terror visited upon them, the ‘do not resuscitate orders’ (DNR), the deadly sedative cocktail like ketamine, propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl, dia-morphine etc., the deadly kidney and liver toxic failed EBOLA drug Remdesivir, the deadly ventilators causing massive holes in our peoples’ lungs, VAP-ventilator associated pneumonia etc. That they could bring this COVID ‘death train’…to make money and kill our peoples…

Yes, some people suffered and died, because something was out there…it did harm some of our precious peoples with pulmonary respiratory symptoms, and we quickly knew that whatever this was (I do not believe it was a virus) was not a respiratory pathology but rather a blood clotting one, and thus the medical profession was treating this WRONG! denying any treatments (early treatments) that could have mitigated the impact…of what they did! yes, something was played cooked up ginned up with in some labs somewhere that got out, intentional or mistake, but really was a bioweapon…this was the result of a bioweapons program that the US government led and funded. You, we will come to learn. Dark program. Battlefield. Intent. But things went wrong.

and they used this, in the conspiration to topple him for NO re-election in November 2020 and he was NOT re-elected! Mission accomplished! FDA, NIH, HHS, CDC, Deepstate, Redfield, Hahn, Fauci, Birx, academia, legacy media, alphabet agencies, the military industrial biopharma complex, republicans, democrats, RINOs…all, all conspired against Trump and worked in unison to topple him and to bring the fraud fake COVID and drove Trump to approve OWS lockdowns that killed, saved NOT one life, and culminated in the deadly Malone Bourla Moderna Weissman Sahin Pfizer Bancel et al. mRNA gene platform vaccine.

They won a lottery of a life-time! The UNSEEN hand. The malicious malevolent ‘man behind the curtain’…Along came Trump! I even think the timing was off and they were NOT prepared yet to bring the fraud COVID, but Trump presented the opportunity…he was chosen as the one!

They chose Trump, the ‘unseen hand’, the DARK peoples, the MALEVOLENT untermensche beelzebub mephisto peoples, chose Trump for ONLY he, ONLY Trump as POTUS would have fallen for it the way they needed a POTUS to fall for it! They sought a UNIQUE person. They quickly studied him. Maybe even helped his victory. They waited and waited and found him! They needed a POTUS who would have gone along and given them carte blanche reign, a wide berth, to ransack and re-arrange the world, economies, lives, futures, to accrue power as did via Bush’s Patriot Act…they needed a POTUS, someone who would let them bring PREP ACT Liability protection shield (see James Roguski’s substacks on this) that really is the reason all the wrong and abuse and disaster could be done. The PREP ACT.

He was it! He, Trump, was the one, and they did topple him using COVID.

Trump was declared ‘The One’ that they needed in place. ‘IF’ Trump was not POTUS, we would have not gotten COVID deployed then, or whatever it was!

and the OP continues!

& now that someone we trusted like RFK Jr. could place a con fraud like Malone in ACIP, how dare you RFK Jr.? Tells me the OP continues. You RFK Jr. made such a fool of the American people, you are in a role where you and your band of misfits Makary et al. are doing lots of NOTHING, making it seem like you are doing a good by America, removing mRNA vaccine etc. and fixing wrongs, when your true role I have realized is part of the OP, you are the OP, the more I think I realize all the CHD and Defender and MAHA is part of the OP, too, one big OP to fuck USA royally! There is so much I and we do not understand but we are over target.

Tell us how could Prasad say the mRNA COVID vaccine has killed American children and is killing, yet you RFK Jr. have not removed it from market? what meeting is needed? what more is needed? McCullough, Wolf, Thorp, myself, Roguski, Risch, Oskoui et al. have given you and the world all the data and evidence needed. So, tell us how could the mRNA vaccine remain on market now?

I have never blamed Trump for the disaster that befell us for he was really misled and deceived yet he is responsible for the catastrophic fall out and the continued fallout with Biden etc. and their administrations for they brought operation warp speed OWS, the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. Pfizer mRNA vaccine, and mandated and rolled it out! I have always defended Trump and think he was going to Rushmore January 2020 and may get there, STILL. I support him. I do. I have never felt he was nefarious, just outgunned, outplayed, deceived by dominating KINGS and QUEENS…now he has the top QUEEN as his CoS, the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales! How could this insider, this pharma vaccine shill be CoS in any administration?

But the disaster of OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine is on him, Trump, as much as I support him, that I want his success still, that I pray to Jesus Christ daily to protect him daily and cover him with favor, and I argue he was chosen specifically knowing he would have bought into it. No other POTUS would have fallen for COVID the way Trump did!

They know and knew, his personality and mindset.

They studied him! He was ‘The ONE’.

That they could take a naive benevolent good man with a good heart, and break him, could ‘make’ him make two of the gravest most devastating public health decisions in history. OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine. That he would have immediately wanted to do good and save lives…he is good fundamentally…he loves USA…peoples….they knew he would have fell for the lies of surging infection, cases, millions of deaths and as such would have wanted to, as he did, do all he could and agree with all, to save lives of Americans. He has a good heart. So, he fell for the fraud deadly OWS lockdowns, the subject his peoples with a program that COUDL NOT work ever! That he would agree to the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine that was never safety tested, never worked, would never work, yet they knew they had the right POTUS on tap who would give them all they sought, to achieve all they sought.

They chose Trump! He was the ONE! Only he would have allowed the fraud COVID to manifest as it did! Hang them high, we find them, and hang them high, all who chose Trump, who did that to Trump, all who destroyed his re-election, and who conspired to harm USA (and the world)…they are among us…daily, in our health agencies, in media, in academia, in deepstate, in our agencies, at FDA, HHS, CDC et al…in our societies…they enriched, so we do not stop, we keep going after them and get them under oath in front of judges, courts, juries and we let the process play and we hang and execute them as per rulings!

yes, it is about money and power!

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.